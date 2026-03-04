Toyooka Tourism Innovation Launches New Japanese Lifestyle Brand 'Kinosaki Story'

Kinosaki Story shirts Kinosaki Story t-shirt Kinosaki Story reusable bottle

TOYOOKA, HYOGO, JAPAN, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toyooka Tourism Innovation has begun the sale of new merchandise promoting the tattoo-friendly hot spring town Kinosaki Onsen . The new lifestyle brand "Kinosaki Story" offers souvenirs inspired by Kinosaki Onsen's tranquil scenery and welcoming locals.Goods on sale include t-shirts, water bottles, and stickers with handmade designs and can be purchased at the Kinosaki Onsen Heritage Museum (357-1 Kinosakicho Yushima, Toyooka, Hyogo 669-6101) and Sozoro Tourist Information Center (96 Kinosakicho Yushima, Toyooka, Hyogo 669-6101).Kinosaki Onsen is Japan's tattoo-friendly hot spring resort town 2.5 hours from Kyoto and Osaka. Seven public hot springs are within walking distance in a small town lined with retro buildings and willow trees. Kinosaki Onsen has maintained its serene atmosphere and authentic old Japan allure for over 1300 years through its well-preserved architecture and onsen (hot spring) culture.All of Kinosaki Onsen’s seven hot springs are tattoo-friendly. Most local inns and other accommodations include a ticket that gives access to all seven for free during a stay.Toyooka Tourism Innovation is the official destination management organization of Toyooka City . Toyooka City consists of six regions - the tattoo-friendly hot spring town Kinosaki Onsen, Izushi Castle Town, the Kannabe Highlands, Takeno Beach, Tanto Farming Village, and Downtown Toyooka.

