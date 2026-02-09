Colombian leader of international drug money laundering organization convicted

Valentina Forero Álvarez has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Forero Álvarez led a sophisticated transnational criminal organization responsible for laundering more than $31 million in illegal narcotics proceeds through the United States financial system.

