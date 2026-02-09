Political Operative Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Acting as Covert Agent of People’s Republic of China

A San Bernardino County man was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including while serving as the campaign advisor for a political candidate who was elected to the city council of a Southern California city.

