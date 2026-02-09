Georgia Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud as Part of a Jury Duty Scam

Tampa, Florida – Ciara Gay (36, Austell, GA) has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. As part of her plea, Gay has agreed to forfeit $19,500, which represents the proceeds of her criminal offense. Her sentencing date has not yet been set. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.