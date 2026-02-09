Submit Release
Georgia Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud as Part of a Jury Duty Scam

Tampa, Florida – Ciara Gay (36, Austell, GA) has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. As part of her plea, Gay has agreed to forfeit $19,500, which represents the proceeds of her criminal offense. Her sentencing date has not yet been set. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

