Felon who robbed a Fort Oglethorpe restaurant sentenced to 11 years in prison

Mario Merriweather, a repeat offender with a 30-year criminal history, has been sentenced to federal prison for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia and forcing restaurant staff into a walk-in freezer.

