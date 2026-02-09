Bakersfield Defendants Plead Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Roy Richard Truitt III, 43, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty today to sexual exploitation of a minor and being a registered sex offender committing a felony offense involving a minor; and Amber Louise Lowe, 48, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.