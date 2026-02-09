Submit Release
Bakersfield Defendants Plead Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Roy Richard Truitt III, 43, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty today to sexual exploitation of a minor and being a registered sex offender committing a felony offense involving a minor; and Amber Louise Lowe, 48, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and receipt and distribution of child pornography.

