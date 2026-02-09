Lehigh Acres Man Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison for Possessing and Accessing with Intent to View Child Sexual Abuse Images and Videos

Fort Myers, Florida – Leon Mark Jewett (70, Lehigh Acres) was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell to five years in federal prison for possessing and accessing with intent to view images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. He pleaded guilty on October 6, 2025. Jewett was also sentenced to a life term of supervised release and ordered to register as a sex offender. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

