Dual National of China and St. Kitts and Nevis Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Multimillion-Dollar Cryptocurrency Scam

A dual national of China and St. Kitts and Nevis was sentenced in absentia today to the statutory maximum of 240 months in federal prison for his role in an international cryptocurrency investment conspiracy carried out from scam centers in Cambodia.

