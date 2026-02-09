Man Who Intentionally Set Fire To San Jose Post Office Pleads Guilty To Arson

SAN JOSE – Richard Tillman, 44, pleaded guilty in federal court today to setting fire to the Almaden Valley U.S. Post Office located on Crown Boulevard in San Jose in the early hours of July 20, 2025.

