Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,318 in the last 365 days.

Man Who Intentionally Set Fire To San Jose Post Office Pleads Guilty To Arson

SAN JOSE – Richard Tillman, 44, pleaded guilty in federal court today to setting fire to the Almaden Valley U.S. Post Office located on Crown Boulevard in San Jose in the early hours of July 20, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Man Who Intentionally Set Fire To San Jose Post Office Pleads Guilty To Arson

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.