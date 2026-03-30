National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association Reveals 2026 Honor Awards Finalists for Job of the Year

AWARD-WINNING TERRAZZO installed at Fond du Lac College in Cloquet, Minn., by Advance Terrazzo, of Coon Rapids, Minn., depicts the Anishinaabe tribe’s creation story. © David Laudadio NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL Airport's artist-designed terrazzo netted one of this year's NTMA Honor Awards for the David Allen Company of Raleigh. @ David Laudadio A CIRCULAR TERRAZZO staircase rises from a hand-poured, asymmetrical terraced platform in this installation by Zonca Terrazzo of Armonk, New York, at Clifford Chance in New York City. Courtesy of Zonca Terrazzo/Matt Holdsworth AN NTMA award will be presented to Aragon, based in Romania, for this installation in the Issa Resort ballroom in Turda, Romania. @Aragon & Twin Design CLASSIC VENETIAN terrazzo in installed in the lobby of Hunters Point North, a mixed use residential development in Long Island City, New York. The T. Yorie Corp. of Newark, New Jersey, is the installer. @ David Laudadio

Trade association members’ top terrazzo projects are vying for the industry’s highest distinction—the 2026 Job of the Year.

These projects show what skilled terrazzo contractors can achieve in close coordination with design teams—from mockups to final polish. The Honor Awards recognize that discipline and expertise.” — Chad Rakow

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has announced the recipients of its 2026 Honor Awards, recognizing outstanding workmanship and installations that exemplify the organization’s commitment to the highest industry standards. Submissions are reviewed by a panel of design professionals and industry experts for design, craftsmanship, and scope of work.The winner of the 2026 Job of the Year will be announced and all Honor Award recipients will be celebrated on May 13 at NTMA’s 103rd annual convention.The 2026 Honor Award-winning contractors and their projects, listed alphabetically by contractor, are:・Advance Terrazzo & Tile – Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College (Cloquet, Minnesota)・Aragon – Charm Ballroom, Issa Resort (Turda, Romania)・Creative Terrazzo Systems – Broward County Convention Center (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and Miami Residence (Miami, Florida)・David Allen Company – Forte on Flagler (West Palm Beach, Florida) and Nashville International Airport・FW Specialties – Peacock Parlor (Farmington, Utah) and Salt Lake City Airport・John Caretti & Co. – Lookingglass Theatre, Chicago・Midwest Terrazzo – Kankakee Welcome Center (DeMotte, Indiana)・Over the Top Terrazzo – West Hollywood Residence (West Hollywood, California) and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Community Health Clinic (El Paso, Texas)・Roman Mosaic & Tile Co. – Franciscan University Christ the King Chapel (Steubenville, Ohio)・T. Yorie Corp. – Hunters Point North (Long Island City, New York)・Tiede-Zoeller Tile Corp. – Buffalo AKG Art Museum (Buffalo, New York)・Zonca Terrazzo & Mosaic – Calvary Baptist Church and Clifford Chance offices (New York City)About the NTMAFounded in 1923, the NTMA is a nonprofit trade association of over 150 contractor and supplier members, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. The organization establishes national standards for all terrazzo systems and applications, advancing quality craftsmanship and innovation while supporting its members in the trade.The NTMA provides a broad range of free resources for architects, designers, artists, contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From assisting design teams with specifications to offering technical guidance throughout a project, the NTMA helps ensure terrazzo installations meet the highest standards. The association also offers AIA-registered continuing education programs for architects and design professionals. Technical Director Gary French is available at gary@ntma.com.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, building on the mosaic traditions of ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers repurposed discarded stone chips into durable, decorative surfaces—a practice that made terrazzo an early sustainable material. Today, terrazzo continues to be poured by hand on-site, with options for precast panels and waterjet-cut details. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates—which may be locally sourced—are set in a cement or epoxy base, then the surface is polished to reveal aggregate color and texture. Celebrated for its design versatility, ease of maintenance, durability, sustainability, and lifecycle value, terrazzo is designed to endure for the life of a building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2025 Honor Awards

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