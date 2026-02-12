Independent Horror Feature 'Continuance' Combines Dark Humor and Social Commentary

Noor Razooky as Loopy In Continuance

Director Tony Olmos' second feature continues his look at class divides and extreme choices in black comedy-horror, from BayView Entertainment, 'Continuance'

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BayView Entertainment, Inc. is pleased toannounce the release of Continuance, the latest feature film from writer-director Tony Olmos and star Noor Razooky, now streaming on Fandango at home and Amazon Prime Video, with more platforms incoming.

Coming on the heels of his BayView hit, Hemet, Or The Landlady Don't Drink Tea, this time Olmos presents not just a figurative "tongue in cheek" vision, but a literal one, too.

While Hemet features a dictatorial landlady who literally holds her renters captive while a zombie apocalypse rages outside, this time, a pending economic collapse sets the story in motion. The looming disaster sends a cannibalistic serial killer, his eccentric wife, and their housekeeper on one last "supply run" before outrunning society forever.

Advance reviews ahead of the film's streaming debut have been positive:

Surya Komal of Just For Movie Freaks calls it "a thought-provoking character study" and declares What makes Continuance intriguing is its premise and unsettling themes. At its core, the film is less about the collapse of society than it is about the collapse of one man's psyche."

Stephanie Malone of Mordidly Beautiful says Continuance is "a film about how privilege causes people to isolate themselves from the very real problems of those less fortunate, making them act only in their best interests while justifying their crimes."

Bobby LePire of Film Threat declares it "a unique comedy-horror hybrid… a visual feast, or perhaps a visual nightmare, depending on your perspective… the very dark humor is ever-present and consistently enjoyable."

"Continuance was born out of a fascination with grief and isolation. It's a film about what happens when we can't move forward — when memory, trauma, and identity begin to loop and blur together," says writer-director Olmos. "Making this film on a very small scale allowed us to lean into atmosphere and character in a raw, intimate way, and I'm incredibly proud of what our team achieved."

"The enthusiastic response to Hemet shows the ability Olmos has to engage audiences," says BayView Entertainment Inc. President, Peter Castro. "We saw that same quality in his latest, Continuance, and are confident viewers who appreciate mixing horror with comedy and commentary will love this, too."

Continuance Trailer

