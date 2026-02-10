U.S. Tamil Diaspora Welcomes Swiss-Led Talks on Sri Lanka, Calls for Tamil Solution Based on History and Law

Dr. Siri Walt, the Swiss Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, based in Colombo.

U.S. Tamil Diaspora supports Swiss dialogue, stressing that Tamil political rights must follow UN decolonization principles.

Any Tamil political solution must be rooted in history and international law, not confined to internal constitutional frameworks.” — Tamil Diaspora News Editorial Board

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Tamil Diaspora has welcomed the initiative facilitated by the Swiss Embassy to bring Tamil political parties together toward a common position on a political solution for the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.The initiative reflects continued international engagement in addressing a political conflict that has remained unresolved for decades. Efforts to encourage dialogue and consensus among Tamil representatives are viewed as a constructive and necessary step.At the same time, the U.S. Tamil Diaspora emphasizes that any political solution must be firmly anchored in historical reality and binding principles of international law, rather than being confined to internal constitutional or administrative arrangements.Historical ContextPrior to European colonization, the island known today as Sri Lanka was not governed as a single, unified nation-state. The Tamil people lived in their historically established homeland, commonly referred to as Eelam, exercising political authority over their territory and maintaining distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious institutions.During this pre-colonial period, Tamil Hinduism and Tamil Buddhism were among the indigenous religious traditions of the island. The political identities, narratives, and state structures that later emerged under Sinhala nationalism developed over time, particularly in the post-colonial era, through ideological and institutional processes.UN Decolonization FrameworkIn 1960, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 1514 (XV) — the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples. This resolution affirms that decolonization must respect the political status of peoples as it existed at the time of colonization.According to the U.S. Tamil Diaspora, this principle is directly applicable to Sri Lanka. At the moment of colonization, the Tamil people possessed a distinct political status within their homeland. As such, international law supports the restoration of Tamil sovereignty, rather than solutions limited to administrative devolution or internal power-sharing mechanisms.International PrecedentThe U.S. Tamil Diaspora also points to international precedent, including the case of Mauritius and the Chagos Archipelago (Diego Garcia), where international legal bodies affirmed that colonial-era territorial separation violated decolonization principles and required rectification.This precedent demonstrates that unresolved colonial injustices remain subject to international legal remedy and reinforces the relevance of decolonization principles to the Tamil political question.Position on Political SolutionsWhile welcoming dialogue, the U.S. Tamil Diaspora stresses that a durable political solution cannot be confined to frameworks such as the 13th Amendment, federalism, or the unitary state model.Instead, any meaningful and lasting settlement must be grounded in:* Historical reality* International legal standards* The UN decolonization framework of 1960* Recognition of the Tamil people’s political sovereigntyPast experience has shown that internal constitutional reforms alone have failed to resolve the root causes of the conflict.Looking AheadThe U.S. Tamil Diaspora reiterates its support for internationally facilitated dialogue and appreciates Switzerland’s role in encouraging engagement among Tamil political actors. However, it underscores that meaningful progress requires addressing the fundamental political question at the heart of the conflict.A sustainable and just resolution, the Diaspora concludes, must align with international law, historical justice, and the legitimate political rights of the Tamil people.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.