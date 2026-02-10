Businesses Receive 16th Consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Service and Satisfaction

Three businesses in a variety of industries earned consecutive Talk Awards for their award-winning customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three businesses were recently honored by the Talk Awards for their ongoing commitment to outstanding customer service and satisfaction, earning them all a 16th consecutive Talk Award.Harrison H. Lee, M.D., D.M.D., F.A.C.S., is a triple-board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon with three offices in Beverly Hills, New York City and Dubai. Dr. Lee is widely acclaimed for his exceptional expertise and his unwavering commitment to the highest industry standards. This has earned him recognition around the globe as a trailblazer in the field. Dr. Lee provides a highly individualized and personalized approach for each patient. Procedures and treatments are meticulously crafted to align with each patient’s specific needs and preferences, resulting in a more personal and patient-centric experience. For more information, visit his Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/harrison-h-lee-md-dmd-facs/ Harris Fence and Gate Company in Joelton, Tennessee, has been the area’s trusted fencing and gate specialist since 1972. The company offers comprehensive services, including installations and repairs of fences and gates, as well as emergency services. They handle all types of fences and gates, such as wood, chain link, vinyl, iron and steel, so customers can find the right fit for their property. Short-term fencing options are also available for temporary needs. Harris Fence and Gate is known for its fast, reliable, high-quality services and outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/harris-fence-and-gate-company/ Lonsdale Auto Works in Lonsdale, Minnesota, offers comprehensive automotive care for all makes and models. From preventative maintenance to repairs on engines, transmissions, brakes, cooling systems and more, Lonsdale Auto Works is committed to providing best-in-class services to help customers’ cars last as long as possible. They value their clients and always strive for complete customer satisfaction on the path to becoming the area’s most trusted vehicle repair shop. Among the amenities they provide to further enhance the experience for customers are towing and roadside assistance, loaner cars, and an in-house waiting room with a play area for kids. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/lonsdale-auto-works/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience . The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

