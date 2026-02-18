Sam Riddle Raises a Glass to Small-Town Memories with New Single

Drink with Your Name On It - New song from Sam Riddle Sam Riddle Live Sam Riddle - Country Music Artist (Nashville)

“Drink With Your Name On It” – Out February 20, 2026

This song is about those places that raised us, the bars, people, and routines. You don’t realize they’re the best days of your life while you’re living them—you only realize it when you look back.” — Sam Riddle

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of his breakout single “ Bad Picker ,” country singer-songwriter Sam Riddle returns with a heartfelt, barroom anthem that hits hard with nostalgia. His new single, “Drink With Your Name On It,” arrives everywhere on February 20, 2026.Built on jukebox country, clanking bottles, and blue-collar storytelling, “Drink With Your Name On It” captures the feeling of walking back into the same small-town watering hole years later—where the memories are loud, the beer is cold, and the ghosts still know your name. From peanut shells on the floor to small town USA, Riddle paints a vivid picture of Friday nights that shaped a generation.“This song is about those places that raised us,” Riddle says. “The bars, the people, the routines. You don’t realize they’re the best days of your life while you’re living them—you only realize it when you look back.”With its sing-along chorus, sharp imagery, and timeless country soul, “Drink With Your Name On It” positions Sam Riddle as one of the most authentic voices in modern country—with small-town storytelling and arena-ready riffs.“Drink With Your Name On It” will be available on all streaming platforms February 20, 2026.###

Sam Riddle - Promo Reel

