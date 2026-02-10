meed Unveils meed.events to Transform Loyalty at Food Festivals Worldwide

Posters supplied for all booths at your event All promotional material needed is supplied in a box meed events logo

Turn food festivals into data‑driven loyalty experiences with a single, app‑free stamp card that delights visitors and proves value for vendors and sponsors.

With meed.events, organisers can finally see the story of their festival in real time, where visitors go, which vendors are thriving, and how rewards drive behaviour” — Phil Ingram

KWUN TONG, HONG KONG, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- meed, the cloud-based loyalty platform, today announced the launch of meed.events , a turnkey “loyalty in a box” solution built specifically for food festivals, street food markets, and pop‑up culinary events. The new offering enables organisers to deploy a festival‑wide loyalty programme within weeks, with no apps to download, no POS integration, and real-time insight into how visitors move and spend across the event.Food festivals have traditionally relied on ticketing systems that know when a visitor arrives, and payment or POS systems that know what was sold at each stall, but neither provides a unified view of what happens across the entire floor. This leaves organisers guessing which zones worked best, which vendors saw the most engagement, and what sponsors actually received for their investment. meed.events fills that gap by sitting between ticketing and payments as the behavioural and loyalty layer for the whole event.“Food festivals and street markets are some of the most vibrant experiences a city can offer, but the data behind them has been almost non‑existent,” said Phil Ingram, Founder and CEO of meed. “With meed.events, organisers can finally see the story of their festival in real time, where visitors go, which vendors are thriving, and how rewards drive behaviour, without asking anyone to download a single app."Proven at French GourMaymeed.events builds on the company’s success powering the loyalty solution for the French GourMay markets in Hong Kong, organised by Business France under the French May Arts Festival. Over multiple days and venues, visitors joined a festival‑wide digital stamp card, collected stamps at participating booths, and redeemed gifts, including ice cream, tote bags, and glassware, all managed through meed’s app‑free platform. The programme delivered stall‑by‑stall performance data and heat maps of activity, helping organisers understand traffic patterns and vendor outcomes in ways traditional tools could not.“French GourMay showed us what’s possible when you give every visitor a simple, shared loyalty experience and every vendor a clear view of their impact,” Ingram added. “meed.events takes that blueprint and makes it available to food festivals anywhere in the world.”Loyalty in a Box for Food Festivalsmeed.events packages everything a festival needs into a single kit, shipped to the organiser ahead of the event. Each kit includes:* A pre‑configured digital stamp card for the festival with flexible reward tiers.* Apple Wallet and Google Wallet passes so visitors can join with a quick QR scan or NFC tap, no dedicated app required.* Printed A3 posters, floorstanding posters, table tents and NFC tags for each stall, coded to track where visitors join and earn stamps.* A live, read‑only organiser dashboard showing member sign‑ups, stamp volume, vendor activity and estimated minimum spend across the event.Organisers can choose from packages aligned to event size, covering smaller weekend markets through to large multi‑day food festivals. meed handles configuration, production and logistics, allowing teams to focus on programming, vendors and sponsors rather than building technology.Benefits for Organisers, Vendors and SponsorsFor organisers, meed.events delivers real‑time visibility into engagement: which zones are busy, which vendors are under‑performing, and how reward structures influence visitor behaviour. Vendors gain a simple way to encourage upsells and repeat booth visits during the event, while also receiving post‑event summaries of the number of members they engaged and the number of stamps they issued. Sponsors benefit from verifiable interaction metrics, moving beyond anecdotal impressions to understand how their support translated into on‑site activity.“Whether it’s a neighbourhood street food market or a flagship culinary festival, organisers need more than turnstile counts and POS summaries,” said Ingram. “meed.events gives them the missing middle, clean, cross‑vendor engagement data, while giving visitors a rewarding experience they can access from the wallet they already use every day."meed.events is available immediately to food festivals and culinary event organisers globally, with initial focus on Asia‑Pacific and Europe.For more information about meed.events or to discuss using it at an upcoming food festival, visit www.meedloyalty.com/solutions-meed-events or contact the meed team at events@ meedloyalty.com #ENDAbout meed:meed is a loyalty‑as‑a‑service platform that delivers enterprise‑grade customer engagement to businesses of all sizes without the need for apps or complex integrations. By consolidating loyalty programmes into a single, unified network, meed reduces consumer fatigue and provides businesses with a simple, powerful tool to foster genuine customer connections. With early traction in Asia and a growing global footprint, meed is building a new standard for modern loyalty that works for both consumers and independent retailers

