Governor Newsom statement on court win to identify federal agents

News What you need to know: Governor Newsom's proposed $200 million ZEV incentive program—which includes a dollar-for-dollar manufacturer match—is receiving strong support from clean energy industry leaders, auto sector organizations, and environmental advocates. ...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.