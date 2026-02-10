BitMobile and Melon Mobile Announce Strategic Partnership to Bundle Phēnix X Smartphone with Flexible Mobile Plans

BitMobile's Phēnix X Blockchain Smartphone.

The BitMobile and Melon Mobile partnership opens a more flexible path to smartphone ownership for South African consumers.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BitMobile, the innovative blockchain-enabled smartphone company, today announced a pivotal partnership with Melon Mobile, South Africa's leading contract-free mobile network provider. This collaboration will see the revolutionary Phēnix X blockchain smartphone bundled with Melon Mobile SIM cards, offering South African consumers an unprecedented combination of cutting-edge technology and flexible mobile connectivity.

The partnership represents a significant milestone in BitMobile's mission to democratize access to Web3 technology while providing practical, everyday value to consumers. The Phēnix X, which features integrated blockchain capabilities, monthly rewards, biometric security, educational resources, and more, will now be available bundled with Melon Mobile SIM cards. Melon Mobile offers customizable data, voice, and text plans with pricing starting from as little as R199 for 5GB Data and Unlimited Voice and SMS.

"This partnership with Melon Mobile is transformative for BitMobile and our vision of making blockchain technology accessible to everyday South Africans," said Chris Benedict, Chief Operating Officer at BitMobile. "Melon Mobile's commitment to flexibility, transparency, and customer empowerment aligns perfectly with the Phēnix X philosophy. Together, we're delivering a smartphone experience that not only connects people but rewards them for participation in the digital economy."

"We're thrilled to partner with BitMobile on this groundbreaking initiative," said Craig Garraway, Chief of Sales Operations at Melon Mobile. "The Phēnix X represents exactly the kind of innovation we want to enable – technology that empowers users and gives them real value beyond just connectivity. At Melon, we've always believed mobile should be simple, flexible, and work for the people who use it. Pairing our contract-free, fully customizable plans with a device that rewards users for participation in the Web3 economy is a natural fit. This partnership reinforces our vision of creating a truly digital, customer-first mobile experience that breaks away from the legacy thinking that has dominated our industry for too long."

Launch Offer

To celebrate this exciting partnership, customers who purchase the Phēnix X bundled with a Melon Mobile SIM card will receive their second month of service (on any Unlimited Plan) completely free when they sign up for any of Melon's Unlimited Calls & Texts with Data plans. This limited-time promotional offer is valid through April 30, 2026 and provides exceptional value for early adopters looking to experience the future of mobile technology.

Don't miss out – visit www.bitmobiletech.com or www.melonmobile.co.za today to take advantage of this exclusive launch offer before it ends April 30.

Building Momentum

This announcement follows BitMobile’s successful promotional partnership with Pick n Pay earlier last year, which expanded consumer reach and introduced the Phēnix X to one of South Africa’s most trusted retail brands.

The company has also achieved a significant milestone, securing multi-country type approval for the Phēnix X across ten African nations, including South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, Eswatini, Malawi, Seychelles, and Namibia. This regulatory achievement positions BitMobile for immediate scale across the continent, confirming that the Phēnix X meets rigorous safety, performance and regulatory standards in each market.

"The synergy between the Phēnix X and Melon Mobile creates an unbeatable value proposition," continued Benedict. "Our customers can now enjoy a smartphone that earns them monthly rewards through decentralized processing, access to financial-grade security through Say-Tec biometrics, virtual education opportunities, and secure decentralized storage, all powered by a mobile network that puts them in control with no contracts and fully customizable plans."

Phēnix X is more than a smartphone; it’s a gateway to the Web3 era. Key features include:

Automatic Monthly Rewards

Earn rewards simply by owning the device through decentralized processing.

Financial-Grade Security

Say-Tec biometric authentication combining voice and facial recognition for financial-grade protection.

Phēnix EDU

Educational resources covering blockchain, DeFi, and practical skills training.

Pre-loaded Partner Apps

Access to Reality (via Reality Portal), 3VO, AstraBit, and more, enabling low-barrier entry to decentralized finance and additional rewards directly through the device.

PhēnixLoc

Encrypted, decentralized storage for sensitive information.

About Melon Mobile

Melon Mobile is revolutionizing mobile connectivity in South Africa by offering contract-free, fully customizable mobile plans. Customers can build their own monthly plans, change them at any time, and enjoy transparent pricing without hidden fees or lock-in contracts. Melon Mobile handles number porting and offers convenient self-RICA through their app or website.

Availability

The Phēnix X bundled with Melon Mobile SIM cards is now available to order. For more information about the Phēnix X, visit www.bitmobiletech.com. To learn more about Melon Mobile's plans and the promotional offer, visit www.melonmobile.co.za.

About BitMobile

BitMobile is Africa’s first innovator in blockchain smartphones, watches, and tablets, committed to empowering individuals across the African continent through cutting-edge blockchain technology, financial inclusion, and secure digital experiences. Through strategic partnerships with leading brands like Pick n Pay, Melon Mobile, and ByBit, BitMobile is building an ecosystem that delivers real value, security, and opportunity to its users. Our mission is to provide everyone with access to the tools, knowledge, and opportunities shaping the digital era. Learn more at www.bitmobiletech.com.

