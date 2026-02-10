Indiana Township Association Supports Senate Bill 270, Raises Serious Concerns with House Bill 1315

Protecting Our Residents, Preserving Our Townships

The Indiana Township Association (ITA) today issued the following statement regarding two pieces of legislation.

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana Township Association (ITA) today issued the following statement regarding two pieces of legislation introduced during the 2026 Indiana General Assembly that significantly impact township government: Senate Bill 270 and House Bill 1315.

The Indiana Township Association urges lawmakers to advance Senate Bill 270 and reject House Bill 1315 in favor of reforms that protect taxpayers and strengthen services for Indiana’s most vulnerable residents.

The Indiana Township Association represents township officials across Indiana and advocates for efficient, accountable, and locally responsive government.

Why SB 270 is the Responsible Reform Bill

Merger — not elimination

SB 270 uses data-driven scoring to reduce the number of townships by approximately one-third through orderly mergers, allowing township government to continue providing essential services within larger, more efficient townships.

HB 1315 seeks to eliminate an estimated 200 townships and transfer their duties to municipal or county government.

Data-based reform vs. selective elimination

SB 270 identifies townships that are not performing statutory functions or are small enough that merger will improve efficiency.

HB 1315 risks eliminating larger, functional townships — not based on performance — but to merge into municipalities or counties.

First ITA-supported efficiency reform

SB 270 is the first township merger legislation supported by the Indiana Township Association. After years of discussion about efficiency, this bill represents a proactive commitment to measurable reform while protecting services for vulnerable residents.

Preserving essential township services

Township government has been part of Indiana’s framework for over 100 years. Townships must remain responsible for township assistance, cemetery maintenance, parks, and fire protection to maintain the services residents expect and rely upon.

Fire protection remains stable

SB 270 does not disrupt fire services. The bill is supported by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association — the largest firefighter association in Indiana — confirming operational stability and safety.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.