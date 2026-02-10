SmartLaw Announces Historic Attorney Fees for 2025

SmartLaw is one of the oldest and largest lawyer referral services in California.

Members Generate Nearly $14 Million in Collective Earnings

The 2025 earnings are a testament to the incredible efforts of our member attorneys and staff.” — Coco Su, SmartLaw Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLaw Lawyer Referral Service has announced that its member attorneys generated a record $13,921,290 in collective fees during the 2025 calendar year, marking the highest annual total in the organization's history.

This milestone demonstrates the organization's continued growth and the increasing demand from the public for legal services. SmartLaw Director Coco Su credits the nearly $14 million in fees earned as a reflection of the professionalism and dedication inherent throughout the SmartLaw network.

"The 2025 earnings are a testament to the incredible efforts of our member attorneys and staff," says Su. "Their shared dedication to excellence is what propels SmartLaw forward and enables us to consistently deliver outstanding value for our clients."

SmartLaw utilizes a membership model designed to connect clients with skilled attorneys across an array of practice panels. These panels span many areas of law, ensuring clients have access to specialized representation, from corporate and family law to real estate and beyond.

About SmartLaw

SmartLaw is a non-profit organization certified by the State Bar of California that is licensed to operate in 54 of California’s 58 counties. As the lawyer referral service of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, SmartLaw handles 31,000 calls annually, offering free referrals and basic legal information.

SmartLaw is committed to championing access to justice for underserved communities and low-to-moderate-income consumers through innovative programs. Their Incubator Program connects young lawyers with underserved communities for a reduced fee, providing clients with limited resources the representation they need while enabling new attorneys to gain hands-on experience. Additionally, SmartLaw’s Dependency Court Program ensures competent, affordable representation for Los Angeles County youths in probate and tort claims.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.