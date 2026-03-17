Americase to Exhibit Lithium-Ion Battery Safety & Compliance Solutions at International Battery Seminar & Exhibit 2026

Industry leader to showcase the latest protective solutions for safe and compliant battery transport and storage

The rapid adoption of lithium-ion batteries has introduced new safety and compliance challenges across transportation, storage, and end-of-life handling.” — Robby Kinsala, President and CEO of Americase

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase, a leading manufacturer of protective containers for hazardous materials and high-value goods, will exhibit at the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit 2026, taking place March 23–26, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Americase will be located at Booth 608.

The International Battery Seminar & Exhibit is a premier global event for battery technology, bringing together engineers, manufacturers, researchers, and safety professionals focused on advancements in lithium-ion and next-generation battery systems.

The event addresses the technical, regulatory, and operational challenges associated with battery design, manufacturing, transportation, storage, and end-of-life management.

At the 2026 seminar and exhibit, Americase will showcase lithium-ion battery transport and storage solutions, including:

●ThermalVaultTM Fireproof Lithium Battery Storage Cabinet – a versatile, mobile in-house thermal containment solution designed to support businesses managing lithium-ion batteries.

●The Battery Bag – the most consumer-friendly and cost-effective solution available for shipping suspect or DDR lithium-ion batteries.

●Battery Backup Unit (BBU) Cases – providing unparalleled safety for the shipping and storage of Data Center lithium-ion BBUs while also serving as an effective workflow solution.

●The Battery Super Box – engineered to be the most robust, thermally protective lithium-ion containment and shipping solution available today.

“The rapid adoption of lithium-ion batteries has introduced new safety and compliance challenges across transportation, storage, and end-of-life handling,” said Robby Kinsala, President and CEO of Americase. “Americase designs engineered containment solutions that enable organizations to meet regulatory requirements while minimizing fire risk and maintaining operational reliability.”

Americase’s solutions are widely used by battery manufacturers, OEMs, logistics providers, and industrial operators navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments. The company’s containers are engineered and proven to contain thermal runaway events, mitigate heat and gas release, and maintain structural integrity under extreme conditions—providing a practical pathway to safer battery handling and storage.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 608 to meet with Americase experts and learn how its protective container solutions support lithium-ion battery safety, regulatory compliance, and risk reduction across the battery lifecycle.



About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. All Americase aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% U.S.-sourced materials. For more information visit: https://www.americase.com

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