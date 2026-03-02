Americase to Exhibit Protective Transport and Storage Solutions for the Helicopter OEMs and MROs at Verticon 2026

Global industry leader to showcase engineered container solutions supporting manufacturers, maintenance, operations, and mission-critical rotorcraft operations

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase, a leading manufacturer of protective containers for hazardous materials and high-value goods, will exhibit at Verticon 2026, a premier global event for the helicopter industry, taking place March 9–12, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. Americase will be located at Booth B4208.

At Verticon 2026, Americase will showcase protective transport and storage solutions designed specifically to support helicopter operations. Highlights include the Helicopter Blade Case, expertly engineered and rigorously tested to safeguard blades during transit and storage, and the Rotor Hub Shaft Case, customized to each hub shaft design to ensure an excellent fit and protection.

The company’s engineered containers are used to safeguard critical rotorcraft components throughout maintenance, logistics, and deployment workflows—helping reduce downtime and protect high-value assets in demanding environments.

Americase is an AS9100 and ISO 9001-certified manufacturing specialist, trusted by helicopter OEMs and MRO providers for solutions that meet stringent aviation quality, safety, and regulatory requirements.

“With decades of experience supporting aviation and rotorcraft operations, Americase engineers protective containers that stand up to the real-world demands of the helicopter industry,” said Mike McGowan, Vice President of Business Development and Solutions Innovation at Americase. “Helicopter OEMs and MROs rely on our solutions to safely transport and store critical components—minimizing maintenance delays, protecting assets, and keeping aircraft mission-ready.”

Attendees are invited to visit Booth B4208 to speak with Americase experts and learn how its protective container solutions support safe handling, transportation, and storage across complex helicopter operational lifecycles.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. All Americase aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% U.S.-sourced materials. For more information visit: https://www.americase.com

