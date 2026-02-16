SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Drew Moser, Executive Director of the Lucky Duck Foundation

SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU KAZU Logo MCL 50th Logo Drew Moser, Executive Director, Lucky Duck Foundation Lucky Duck Foundation

Since its 2005 formation, the Lucky Duck Foundation has donated more than $10 million throughout San Diego to address homelessness and support other programs.

The Lucky Duck Foundation was founded by successful and generous people who facilitate that generosity for the betterment of San Diego’s most vulnerable population.” — Drew Moser, Executive Director, Lucky Duck Foundation

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar : Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law , welcomes Drew Moser, Executive Director of the Lucky Duck Foundation (LDF). Moser discusses how applying sound business principles with a bias for action, a focus on strategic collaborations, and the support of private philanthropy, can reduce homelessness and successfully address other community needs. As Executive Director, Moser's priorities are to implement and expand LDF’s four primary areas of focus: raising awareness, raising money, and collaborating with and funding best-in-class practices and programs to help San Diego County’s homeless.Prior to joining the LDF, Moser served as the Executive Director of San Diego Sports Association (formerly the San Diego Hall of Champions). He brings to the Foundation many years of success restoring profitability and securing new funding. Additionally, he has spoken at and hosted many non-profit fundraising events. Moser’s passion, commitment, and expertise are of huge value as the Foundation continues to expand its reach in the community.Since its formation in 2005, the LDF has donated more than $10 million throughout San Diego. In late 2017, LDF shifted its efforts to focus squarely on San Diego’s homeless epidemic. They led the funding effort for three bridge shelters for approximately 450 people every night that serves as an immediate pathway off the streets as well as a connection to critical and life-saving wraparound services. The Foundation has also invested more than $3 million in support of more than 25 different job training and employment opportunities to help individuals avoid or end homelessness. Along with several other donors, the Foundation adds to the impact of the shelter program by purchasing non-perishable meals and water to provide life-saving sustenance to San Diego’s unsheltered homeless population. The program reaches approximately 250-1,000 people daily and, to-date, more than 2.1 million meals have been delivered.Join cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick to discuss these and many other successful programs implemented by the Lucky Duck Foundation that are bringing optimism back to the streets of San Diego. Moser's episode goes live Tuesday, February 17, 2026, on www.kazu.org/sidebar ---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is cohosted by former law deans Mitch Winick and Jackie Gardina, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities,” explained Winick. “Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” said Gardina.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about law dean cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 70 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org

