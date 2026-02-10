3 BR Partially Renovated Home on 1.47± Acres in Loudoun County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

37611 Hughesville Rd., Purcellville, VA 20132 (Loudoun County) 37611 Hughesville Rd., Purcellville, VA 20132 (Loudoun County) 37611 Hughesville Rd., Purcellville, VA 20132 (Loudoun County) 37611 Hughesville Rd., Purcellville, VA 20132 (Loudoun County) 37611 Hughesville Rd., Purcellville, VA 20132 (Loudoun County)

Great Opportunity on 1.47± Acres & Ready to Complete the Renovation as You Wish and utilize as a primary residence or investment property.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 3BR/1BA partially restored home on 1.47± acres that has been renovated to the studs with an open floor plan located in Loudoun County VA.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of a 3 BR/1 BA partially restored home on 1.47± acres that has been renovated to the studs with an open floor plan and conveniently located in Loudoun County VA on Wednesday, February 18 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This property is the owner's home place, and they had to pause during the renovation process. The home has been taken down to the studs and the floor plan is open,” said Nicholls. “On 1.47± acres in Loudoun County, this is a wonderful opportunity to complete the renovation as you wish, and utilize as a primary residence or investment property. Bid live and make it yours.”“Conveniently located, the property is 2.5 miles from Main St. Purcellville, 4 miles from Rt. 7, 11 miles from Leesburg, 16 miles to Ashburn, 21 miles to Dulles Airport, and short drive to WV, NOVA & DC,” said Craig Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Damewood. Wednesday, February 18 @ 11:00 AM EST 37611 Hughesville Rd., Purcellville, VA 20132 (Loudoun County)• 3 BR/1 BA two story home on 1.47± acres in Loudoun County, VA• This home measures 1,262± sf. above grade & 576± sf. cellar; open floor plan, no appliances, and bathroom has been roughed in• Unfinished back porch• Upper level has electric baseboard heat• Well & septic system• Gravel driveway; detached single bay outbuilding• This home is located among established multi-acre lot homes outside the village of Lincoln, and would make a desirable primary residence or investment property!!The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Craig Damewood (703-303-4760) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

