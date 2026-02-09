Contra Costa Superior Court Introduces “Coco” Chatbot Available February 10, 2026

In its continued effort to enhance accessibility to Court services, the Contra Costa Superior Court is pleased to announce the release of Coco, a conversational online chatbot and virtual assistant, for use by members of the public. Coco will be available on the Court’s homepage at https://contracosta.courts.ca.gov/ starting February 10, 2026. Coco provides general information about Court-related services, forms, and processes in plain language to assist users in navigating the website and accessing content directly relevant to their needs.

