FlexRadio, Inc. Announces Royal Communications, Inc. as a Value-Added Resale Partner for Commercial & Government Markets

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlexRadio Systems, a leader in high-performance software-defined radio (SDR) solutions , today announced that Royal Communications, Inc. has been appointed as an authorized value added resale partner for its commercial and government product lines. This partnership extends FlexRadio’s presence in mission critical communications applications while strengthening its relationships across government, public sector, and specialized commercial markets.“We are excited to welcome Royal Communications as a value added partner,” said Matthew Youngblood, CEO of FlexRadio, Inc. “Their long standing experience in radio communication systems, combined with our next generation SDR platforms, brings meaningful capability enhancements to commercial and government customers who depend on reliable, high performance solutions.”Under the agreement, Royal Communications is authorized to market and resell FlexRadio solutions within its established territories, providing customers with tailored integration support, product knowledge, and dedicated service. FlexRadio will supply Royal Communications with HF SDR and amplifiers from its government and commercial product portfolios.“FlexRadio’s innovation and technology leadership align closely with the needs of our commercial and government clients,” said Maggie Lynch, CEO of Royal Communications, Inc. “We are proud to partner with a company known for engineering excellence and a commitment to delivering dependable long range communication solutions.”About FlexRadio, Inc.FlexRadio, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global leader in high performance software defined radio (SDR) systems. The company develops advanced HF communication solutions serving amateur radio, commercial, and government environments worldwide. Its portfolio includes next generation SDR platforms engineered for flexibility, mission resilience, and operational excellence.About Royal Communications International, Inc. (RCI)Royal Communications International, Inc. (RCI), established in 1988, is a leading provider of land mobile and HF/SSB radio communication systems for commercial and government users worldwide. RCI specializes in the design, integration, and full support of advanced two way radio and long range HF solutions. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and is committed to delivering reliable communications backed by expert technical service.

