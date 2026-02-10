Art Melanated Presents SAVAGE - Opening Feb 14 in Los Angeles

A Global Emerging Artist Exhibition Spotlighting the Future of Contemporary Art. Opening Feb 14 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Art Melanated Presents SAVAGE: A Global Emerging Artist Exhibition Spotlighting the Future of Contemporary ArtArt Melanated presents SAVAGE, a global emerging artist exhibition identifying and elevating the next generation of contemporary visual artists. Opening with a public reception on Saturday, February 14, 2026, the exhibition will be on view through March 14, 2026 at Band of Vices in the Los Angeles Arts District.Selected from hundreds of submissions from around the world, eleven finalists have been chosen to present new work and compete for a $10,000 grant, awarded to one standout artist at the close of the exhibition. SAVAGE reflects Art Melanated’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful pathways for emerging artists through visibility, mentorship, and financial support.The exhibition is juried by an interdisciplinary panel of cultural leaders, collectors, and creatives, including Hill Harper, Joy Simmons, M.D., Mashonda Tifrere, Terrell Tilford, and additional distinguished voices from across the arts and cultural landscape.SAVAGE is made possible through the significant support of artist Harmonia Rosales, a 2026 NAACP Image Awards nominee, whose philanthropic commitment underscores the importance of artists reinvesting in the next generation, as well as Magic Lemonade Stand, led by its Emmy and multi-Grammy Award-winning founder Rikki Hughes, whose advocacy continues to bridge culture, creativity, and impact.The opening day includes an opening reception from 3:00PM–6:00 PM, offering collectors, curators, and the broader community an opportunity to engage directly with the artists and their work.EVENT DETAILSExhibition: Art Melanated Presents SAVAGEDates: Opening Reception: Saturday, February 14, 2026Exhibition on view through March 14, 2026Public Opening Reception: 3:00PM–6:00PMLocation:Band of Vices . 1700 S. Santa Fe Ave, Suite 371. Los Angeles, CA 90021About Art MelanatedArt Melanated is a multidisciplinary arts platform dedicated to elevating artists of the African diaspora through exhibitions, cultural programming, education, and strategic partnerships. Founded by Sol Aponte and Jennia Fredrique Aponte, Art Melanated creates spaces where artists, collectors, and institutions converge to shape a more inclusive and sustainable cultural ecosystem.Press InquiriesParticipating artists and Art Melanated founders will be available for interviews on Friday, February 13 and Saturday, February 14. Press previews, interviews, and image requests are available upon request.

