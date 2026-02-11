CleanPath Restoration Appoints Leo Sanchez as Chief Executive Officer and Relocates Corporate HQ to Cypress, TX

CleanPath Restoration™

Appointment supports CleanPath’s next phase of growth by scaling operations, accelerating technology, and strengthening enterprise partnerships nationwide.

I am incredibly excited to lead CleanPath during this pivotal moment in its growth, said Leo Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer of CleanPath Restoration™” — Leo Sanchez

CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanPath Restoration™ today announced the appointment of Leo Sanchez as Chief Executive Officer and the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Cypress, Texas. The move follows strategic investment from Matunuck Capital , which acquired a controlling interest in the company in late 2024.CleanPath is entering a high-growth phase focused on scaling operations, accelerating technology adoption, and deepening enterprise partnerships across single-family residential (SFR), multifamily, student housing, and hospitality asset classes.“Leo’s passion for building high-performing teams and his proven record of scaling operations through technology make him the right leader to guideCleanPath’s next chapter,” said Roger Roche of Matunuck Capital. “With Leo at the helm, we will accelerate service delivery, expand property management and ownership partnerships, and deliver best-in-class remediation and restoration solutions to enterprise clients.”Mr. Sanchez brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across the institutional real estate and proptech sectors. His career includes senior leadership roles at Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) and Fidelity (NYSE: FNF), as well as growth-stage leadership positions at Easy Street Offers, Mynd and Starwood-Waypoint (now Invitation Homes, NYSE: INVH). Leo holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business and a Master’s degree in Real Estate Development from Arizona State University, an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management, and a certification in Purposeful and Principled Leadership from Stanford Graduate School of Business.“CleanPath is already executing technology and operational enhancements that position the company for accelerated growth,” said Vincent Martelli, a member of CleanPath’s board of directors. “Under Leo’s leadership, we are well positioned to secure larger enterprise engagements while delivering consistent, high-quality service. These are exciting times for CleanPath Restoration.”The relocation of CleanPath’s headquarters to Cypress strengthens centralized access to our regional footprint and enhances response capacity nationwide.“I am incredibly excited to lead CleanPath during this pivotal moment in its growth,” said Leo Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer of CleanPath Restoration™ . “We are deeply committed to becoming the preferred restoration and remediation partner for the nation’s largest housing operators, and I am equally energized by the opportunity to work alongside the exceptional leadership team and talented professionals already in place. Together, we are executing a highly differentiated value proposition and business strategy that delivers measurable value to our loyal partners today while positioning CleanPath to serve future partners with greater scale, consistency, and impact.”Backed by Matunuck Capital’s capital and strategic guidance, CleanPath’s immediate priorities include:- Rapidly scaling existing operations and strategically expanding to increase coverage and response capacity.- Accelerating service delivery through proprietary technology and streamlined, high-efficiency workflows.- Expanding enterprise partnerships across all housing management sectors, including single-family (SFR), multifamily, student housing, and hospitality, while deepening partnerships with insurers.- Maintaining best-in-class service through certified, in-house response teams and industry-leading quality and customer experience standards.About CleanPath Restoration™CleanPath Restoration™ delivers comprehensive remediation, mitigation, and restoration services across multiple states and major metropolitan markets. Anchored by rapid response, competitive pricing, certified in‑house crews, and technology‑driven workflows, CleanPath partners with enterprise property managers and owners to rescue, restore, and revive properties and communities with urgency and care.Additional information is available at www.cleanpathrestoration.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.