Evangelos Marinakis covers $73K added travel bill for Nottingham Forest fans in Turkey

Evangelos Marinakis has agreed to pay over £53,000 in additional travel expenses to prevent Nottingham Forest supporters from facing extra costs for the club’s European fixture in Istanbul.

The gesture highlights the strong relationship between the club’s ownership and its loyal supporters, during an exciting European campaign for Nottingham Forest

As a thank you for your fantastic support, owner Evangelos Marinakis will cover these costs in full to ensure fans are not required to pay a travel charge on top of their match ticket.” — Nottingham Forest Football Club

RICHBORO , PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has stepped in to cover more than £53,000 in additional travel costs to ensure supporters are not left out of pocket for the club’s upcoming European fixture in Istanbul.The Reds are preparing for a highly anticipated European clash against Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, but travel arrangements quickly became complicated after local authorities in Istanbul introduced a mandatory transportation policy for visiting supporters. The rule requires away fans to travel to and from the stadium using designated coach services, creating unexpected additional expenses for Nottingham Forest supporters planning to attend the match.The requirement would have added approximately £53,500 in travel costs for the club’s travelling fan base. However, Marinakis has moved swiftly to ensure supporters will not have to absorb those extra expenses. The gesture highlights the strong relationship between the club’s ownership and its loyal supporters, particularly during what has been an exciting European campaign for Forest.In an official statement released on the club’s website, Nottingham Forest confirmed the owner’s decision to personally cover the costs. The club stated:“The requirement to use mandatory coaches for travel to and from this fixture, imposed by local authorities in Istanbul, will incur additional costs of around £53,500. As a thank you for your fantastic support, owner Evangelos Marinakis will cover these costs in full to ensure fans are not required to pay a travel charge on top of their match ticket.”The full statement can be viewed on the club’s official website.The announcement has been warmly received by Nottingham Forest supporters, many of whom have travelled across Europe to follow the team during its return to continental competition. Fans have consistently shown strong backing both at the City Ground and during away fixtures, helping create an energized atmosphere that has supported Forest’s performances on the European stage.Marinakis’ decision reinforces his reputation as an owner willing to invest not only in the squad and club infrastructure but also in the overall supporter experience. By removing the unexpected financial burden, the club ensures that fans who have already committed to travelling to Istanbul can focus solely on supporting the team.Nottingham Forest also confirmed that supporters will not need to take any additional steps, as the travel arrangements and associated costs will be handled directly. The club emphasized its appreciation for the dedication shown by its travelling supporters, noting that their presence plays a vital role in the team’s European journey.The move further strengthens the bond between Nottingham Forest and its global fan base as the club continues its push for success in European competition.You can read more about Nottingham Forest, Evangelos Marinakis, and the UEFA Europa League knockout stages on Sports Talk Florida and the Sports Talk Media Network of sites.

