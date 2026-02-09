Luv’s Brownies Celebrates 30 Years, Named Approved NFL Super Bowl LX Supplier, Celebrates Fifth Annual Grit Scholarship

Luv's Brownies logo

Luv’s Brownies®, the iconic Bay Area bakery behind the Original Heart-Shaped Brownie®, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with its biggest year yet

We’re proud of the connection we’ve built between outstanding food trucks like Luv’s Brownies and the community that shows up to support our events” — Napoleon Batalao

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luv’s Brownies®, the iconic Bay Area bakery behind the Original Heart-Shaped Brownie®, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with its biggest year yet — earning designation as an approved NFL Super Bowl LX supplier, expanding into Alameda County, launching its fifth annual Grit Scholarship, and anchoring a major Big Game kickoff celebration in downtown San Jose.

Applications for the 2026 Luv’s Brownies Grit Scholarship are now open for students who have demonstrated resilience, perseverance, and determination in overcoming adversity while pursuing higher education or vocational training. Up to three scholarships of $500 each will be awarded. Eligible students must submit a 500-word “grit story” essay, letters of recommendation, proof of community service, verification of enrollment in a four-year college, community college, or vocational program, and documentation of financial need.

Applications close at 10 p.m. PST on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Apply at: www.luvsbrownies.com/scholarship

In a major business milestone, Luv’s Brownies has been selected as an approved local supplier through the NFL’s Super Bowl LX Source Program, positioning the company to compete for Super Bowl–related contracts as the Bay Area prepares to host the global event. The brand is also expanding its community presence beyond Santa Clara County into Alameda County, where its Luv’s Brownies Food Truck has become a popular fixture at regional events.

“The Luv’s Brownies Food Truck has expanded its business to Alameda County and has become a local favorite, appearing at community events in partnership with the Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Fremont Street Eats,” said Napoleon Batalao, Director of Digital Communications for the Fremont Chamber. “We’re proud of the connection we’ve built between outstanding food trucks like Luv’s Brownies and the community that shows up to support our events.”

To commemorate its 30-year milestone, Luv’s Brownies will participate in a two-day Big Game Kickoff concert and block party in downtown San Jose on Friday and Saturday leading into Super Bowl Sunday. The large-scale celebration will feature performances by a two-time Grammy Award–winning R&B artist and an internationally acclaimed DJ and producer, along with street closures near San Jose City Hall. Luv’s Brownies will serve fans from its food and dessert truck throughout the weekend.

“Celebrating 30 years of Luv’s Brownies — while marking five years of our Grit Scholarship and being recognized by the NFL — is incredibly meaningful,” said Andrea (pronounced Aundrea) Lacy, Founder and CEO of Luv’s Brownies. “This journey reflects perseverance, creativity, and the power of community. From launching a bold idea to being part of Super Bowl week in our hometown, this moment is about never giving up.”

Lacy’s story mirrors the scholarship’s mission. While attending San Jose State University, she worked three jobs to pay for school before discovering she had dyslexia — a learning difference that later revealed her creative strength. A recipe error caused by transposing ingredients led to the creation of Luv’s Brownies’ iconic heart-shaped brownie, now its signature product.

Happy Anniversary

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.