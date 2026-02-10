Racha Organics now available at San Diego Natural, Organic and Wellness Leader: Jimbo's

Racha, Certified Organic Hot Sauce makes real food better. Pure Thai Heat, Grown by Racha

“Jimbo’s is a recognized leader in organic grocery retail, with a deep commitment to both product integrity and community,” said Racha Organics CEO Matt Walden.” — Matt Walden

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Racha Organics today announced that its line of USDA Certified Organic Sriracha sauces—available in Mild, Medium, and Hot—is now stocked at all Jimbo’s locations across San Diego County.The expansion brings Racha’s estate-grown chili pepper sauces to one of Southern California’s leading organic grocers. Unlike competitors that rely on hidden sugars and white vinegar as primary bases, Racha’s recipes lead first with organic chili peppers. The product line is the result of a two-year development process in Northern Thailand, focused on high-integrity ingredients and regenerative organic farming practices. Racha's premium organic ingredients allow customers to enjoy a cleaner, more flavorful Sriracha experience that elevates cuisines of all kinds without overpowering your favorite food.“Jimbo’s is a recognized leader in organic grocery retail, with a deep commitment to both product integrity and community,” said Racha Organics CEO Matt Walden. “From upholding the true meaning of ‘Certified Organic’ to protecting the environment for future generations, Jimbo’s embodies the values we hold at Racha. We’re proud to offer their customers our flavorful, cleaner Sriracha sauces, made with sustainably grown, ethically sourced ingredients.”About Racha OrganicsRacha Organics, based in Orange County, Ca with agricultural roots in Northern Thailand, is a premium organic sauce company dedicated to bringing the authentic, elevated flavors of Thailand to the global stage. Named after the Thai word for “king,” Racha honors its heritage through a "seed-to-sauce" philosophy, utilizing proprietary, estate-grown organic Racha chili peppers.By prioritizing regenerative organic farming in the valleys of Northern Thailand and replacing standard fillers like hidden sugars and white vinegar with real ingredients, Racha sauces deliver a cleaner, more complex Sriracha experience. Racha is USDA Certified Organic and committed to the values of respect, family, and environmental stewardship. Learn more about our organic sauces at www.racha-organics.com About Jimbo'sFounded by Jim “Jimbo” Someck in 1984, Jimbo’s is renowned for its unflinching quality standards, deep ties to local organic farmers and natural food vendors, and care for both its team members and customers. Their ambition to lead a movement of lasting change in the way food is sourced, eaten, and enjoyed is embodied in their company vision, “To Have A Piece Of Organic Fruit In Every Child’s Recycled Lunch Bag.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.