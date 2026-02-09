'Planet Of Love' Expands A Visionary Romantic Science Fiction Series With Questions Of Heart And Consciousness

Planet of Love by Richard Jeffery Wagner

Richard Jeffery Wagner, PhD explores love, free will, and sentient companionship in a near future shaped by technology and longing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where intercontinental rockets streak across the sky and sentient machines move seamlessly through daily life, author Richard Jeffery Wagner, PhD presents Planet of Love, a thoughtful and emotionally resonant continuation of his acclaimed Brent and Edward series. The novel blends hard science fiction with intimate reflection, inviting readers to explore what it truly means to love and to live in an advanced technological age.

Edward's closest companion is Brent, his loyal robotic valet. Far more than a machine, Brent is a sentient presence capable of curiosity, insight, and unsettling honesty. Their conversations move beyond routine tasks and surface level exchanges, turning inward toward questions of love, free will, identity, and purpose. In these moments, Wagner explores the boundaries between human emotion and artificial consciousness.

Rather than relying on spectacle alone, Planet of Love finds its tension in introspection. The novel presents a future where technology has solved many external problems, yet internal struggles remain unresolved. In the stillness of a highly advanced world, thought itself becomes the final frontier, and emotional truth proves as complex as any scientific breakthrough.

Wagner's approach to science fiction is grounded in realism and philosophical depth. By combining plausible technological advancements with deeply human questions, he creates a narrative that resonates beyond genre conventions. The novel examines how connection is formed, how love is defined, and whether consciousness, whether human or artificial, can truly understand longing.

Planet of Love is written for readers who enjoy romantic science fiction, character driven narratives, and speculative stories that challenge assumptions about technology and humanity. Fans of thoughtful, idea rich fiction will find the book both engaging and reflective, offering moments of quiet intensity rather than constant action.

Richard Jeffery Wagner, PhD is an author known for blending scientific plausibility with emotional and philosophical exploration. His work consistently examines the intersection of technology, consciousness, and love, inviting readers to reflect on the evolving definition of humanity in an advanced world.

The book is now available secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/02GvCjEI

