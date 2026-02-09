Regina Hill Launches NEXT Steps Coaching Program - Empowering Women to Reclaim Their Lives Without Guilt

PALMETTO, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reclamation Life Coach Guides Empty Nesters, Caregivers, and High-Achieving Women Through Life Transitions With Clarity, Confidence, and Real-World Action PlansThe Reclamation Life Coach, formally introduces the NEXT Steps Coaching Program, a thorough coaching method meant to assist women in transition to remember their dreams, rediscover their passion, and reclaim their lives without guilt. Regina helps empty nesters, caregivers, and high-achieving business women navigate life changes with clarity and practical action plans based on more than 20 years of experience as a Licensed Massage Therapist, wellness coach, and former corporate executive.Many women wake up mid-career, post-motherhood, or in midlife, realizing they don’t know who they are anymore. They’ve spent years playing every role but their own mother, caregiver, employee, and support system. The NEXT Steps Coaching Program moves women from confusion to clarity, from “I don’t even know what I want anymore” to “I have a clear vision and a plan, and I’m actually living it.”“I watched brilliant women hit major life changes and realize they had no idea who they were anymore,” says Regina Hill . “They understood something had to change, but they didn’t have the tools or the permission. The NEXT Steps Coaching Program gives them both.”The combination of knowledge this program offers is really what distinguishes it. Regina offers a holistic viewpoint from her more than 20 years of experience as a Licensed Massage Therapist and wellness practitioner, together with corporate professional experience and advanced coaching training. She combines body-centered wellness routines with real-world planning, behavior change techniques, and psychology training. The outcome: clients develop sustainable habits, define strong boundaries, and construct lives honoring their goals, health, and happiness, not only their obligations.The program specializes in six integrated coaching areas:• Reclamation & Life Transitions Coaching for women navigating identity shifts during career changes, retirement, empty nests, or other major life chapters• NEXT Steps Coaching Programs (available in for-profit and nonprofit formats) using a structured framework to clarify goals and create step-by-step plans• Wellness & Lifestyle Coaching drawing from two decades of LMT and wellness expertise• Mindset & Confidence Coaching to shift limiting beliefs and build confidence• Menopause & Midlife Support as a specialized menopause coaching practitioner• Immersive Retreats & Experiences where women step away to rest, reset, and do the deep work of visioning in a sisterhood-centered environmentThe program serves empty nesters discovering who they are beyond motherhood, exhausted caregivers ready for change, high-achieving professionals navigating career transitions or retirement, women in perimenopause and midlife, and anyone who’s put their dreams on hold and is ready to reclaim them now.About Regina Hill – The Reclamation Life CoachRegina Hill focuses on helping women in transition, especially empty nesters, caregivers, and high-achieving career women, remember their dreams, find their passion again, and reclaim their life guilt-free. As a Licensed Massage Therapist, wellness practitioner, and former business professional with over twenty years of mind–body expertise, her coaching helps women negotiate fresh starts, clarify their true desires, and develop realistic, achievable action plans via her NEXT Steps Coaching Program and immersive NEXT Steps Retreat. She is a Certified Life and Health Coach and will be board-certified soon. Offering practical advice, her coaching combines personal growth, health, and life changes.

