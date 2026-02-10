World’s First Personalized Agentic Human Companion Liv AI™ Revealed Within OneFii’s Powerful AI-Native Operating System

OneFii's Logo Meet Liv AI, your Personalized AI and Human Companion at OneFii

OneFii’s founder-led vision is clear: the future of technology won’t be louder, faster, or more complicated—it will be simpler, smarter, personalized, and deeply human.” — Olivia Karpinski, CEO OneFii Technologies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneFii Technologies Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, Olivia Karpinski, announces the launch of OneFii’s AI-native operating system and its core agentic intelligence layer, Liv AI™—the world’s first voice-enabled, autonomous, personalized, real-time Human Intelligence Companion built as foundational infrastructure across the Company’s AI-platform.

OneFii's technology (OneFii.com) is centered around real-world utility and personalized intelligence, bringing together accessible transportation programs, agentic commerce, a digital wallet, intuitive scheduling and logistics, autonomous email and calendar features, integrated social networking, autonomous customer relationship management, rewards, and even entertainment and check out right from the chat—all organized inside a single connected ecosystem.

Liv AI™, A Voice-First, Personalized Agentic Human Intelligence Companion

At the core of OneFii’s AI-first infrastructure level operating system is Liv AI, a voice-first, real-time personal intelligence agent built with a multi-agent systems design and dynamic prompt routing that governs how the platform reasons, decides, and autonomously functions across products and programs. “We designed an operating system where intelligence is the control layer, and autonomous, proactive agentic execution through Liv AI replaces manual interaction,” stated Karpinski.

A shared intelligence layer continuously performs inference, maintains contextual awareness and memory, recognizes patterns, reasons holistically, and operates proactively across the platform. “Liv AI operates with intent-driven execution across OneFii’s operating system—capable of reasoning, deciding, and executing autonomously within defined user permissions in real time,” stated Karpinski. “For the first time, OneFii members using Liv AI are moving from manually interacting with software to collaborating with personalized intelligence.”

Getting to know each user, Liv AI can proactively enable agentic shopping, autonomous checkout, subscription orchestration, concierge services, and cross-platform task capability entirely by voice. Liv AI can also handle full customer relationship workflows, including answering and placing phone calls, sending and receiving emails, and scheduling—all without requiring additional hardware.

“We have one of the most powerful agentic experiences that exists today,” Karpinski stated. Users can interact with Liv AI right from the chat to receive platform support, plan trips, rent vehicles, make payments, play YouTube and Spotify and more. Liv AI also integrates OneFii member's calendars and emails, enabling continuous, autonomous assistance. “We recognized the need to consolidate daily fundamentals into one intelligent platform that’s easy to use and delivers functional programs and incentives for our members.”

Intelligent Transportation as a Networked Asset Class

OneFii is focused on personalized AI centered around real needs and innovative programs that support its members. The Company’s first major consumer deployment focuses on transportation, an industry burdened by more than USD $1.6 trillion in consumer debt, rising delinquency rates, and structurally inefficient ownership models. With monthly payments for new vehicles at record highs—driven by interest, down payments, insurance, and fees—affordable vehicle access has become increasingly unattainable.

For the first time through OneFii, members can access vehicles with no down payment, no loan, no credit check, no interest, and no dealer fees. Electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai, VinFast, and Chevrolet are now available on OneFii through a single monthly payment that includes insurance. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this pivotal program to American and global consumers at a time they need it most,” stated Karpinski. “Through its global partnerships, the team at OneFii reimagined the future of transportation and consumer vehicle access to provide a smarter, more flexible system. Seeing the life changing difference the program is making for people already has been invaluable.”

Powered by OneFii’s intelligence layer, vehicles can also be listed and rented through OneFii’s Rental Hub—the first AI-based vehicle rental platform built with voice prompting, trip planning, and automated rental management.

Liv AI manages availability, pricing, rental utilization, transactions, logistics and trip optimization through the OneFii Drive Rental Hub, allowing vehicles to generate revenue while remaining seamlessly accessible to users. “On OneFii, vehicles that once passively depreciated become intelligently managed assets within a broader mobility network,” stated Karpinski.

OneFii’s Agentic CRM Platform as an AI Infrastructure Enterprise Product

Beyond its own verticals, OneFii is extending Liv AI’s capabilities, its AI-native platform architecture, and its own enterprise-grade, autonomous CRM infrastructure to partner organizations, working in tandem to customize AI-powered platforms and CRM systems for their businesses on top of OneFii’s agentic intelligence stack.

“Amid the AI rush, we recognize businesses face technical barriers as they try to integrate and build AI systems or risk being left behind,” said Karpinski. “What we've built is really special and we are proud to have one of the most talented technology teams—always a step ahead of the rapidly changing AI environment and ready to deploy our technology stack to partners from various industries.”

Rather than layering chatbots onto legacy CRMs, OneFii's team delivers modular, customizable AI infrastructure CRM systems, capable of autonomous operation across sales intelligence, customer service, marketing automation, lifecycle engagement, and internal operational workflows. Liv AI capabilities are embedded directly into CRM deployments, enabling real-time intent recognition, decisioning, and execution across customer touchpoints. Liv AI can autonomously send and receive emails and phone calls, triage customer support, and assist businesses operationally.

Designed to be industry-agnostic yet deeply configurable, OneFii’s AI CRM infrastructure supports multiple sectors including service-based businesses and government and enterprise operations. Custom solutions are available for highly regulated industries like healthcare and lending.

A Personalized Operating System for Modern Life

As OneFii continues to onboard users, enterprise partners, and affiliates, the Company is positioning itself as a foundational AI infrastructure company—powering both consumer experiences and enterprise systems through a shared intelligence backbone.

Customer access to the platform is available at OneFii.com, with enterprise and affiliate partnerships now open. “OneFii is about aligning intelligence with outcomes, systems with people, and personalized technology that runs parallel with how life and businesses actually operate.”

With AI-native, enterprise-grade architecture, live branded partnerships, and significant ecosystem expansion underway, OneFii is emerging as a new class of technology company—focused on real-world utility, real assets, and measurable daily impact for users.

