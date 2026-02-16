Jeux Spin becomes Spiniko

JEUX SPIN Announces Rebrand to SPINIKO to Support Continued Growth in Event Entertainment

SPINIKO feels more dynamic, it’s a made up word, just like most of the games we create. It’s bolder, more distinctive… and it represents who we are.” — Gabriel Desbiens

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than a decade of delivering high-energy experiences to thousands of participants across Quebec and Ontario, JEUX SPIN today announced its official rebrand to SPINIKO Founded in 2015 in Montreal, the company has grown into a recognized provider of turnkey team building experiences , game rentals, and customized corporate events. The transition to SPINIKO reflects the company’s evolution and long-term growth strategy.“SPINIKO feels more dynamic, it’s a made up word, just like most of the games we create. It’s bolder, more distinctive… and it represents who we are, says Gabriel Desbiens, co owner.”Why the change to SPINIKO?The rebrand reflects the company's growth, creativity, and vision for the future. The name SPINIKO was inspired by three key pillars:→ Creativity: A unique name to match the inventive spirit of their custom-built games and experiences.→ Cohesion: The “Ko” suggests togetherness, collaboration, and shared joy.→ Continuity: The familiar “SPIN” remains — a tribute to the company’s origins and 10+ years of success.What’s changing… and what won’t change!Starting in 2026, the SPINIKO brand will extend across all our services, including:- Turnkey team building experiences- Game rentals for festivals and events- On site marketing activations- Customized corporate events- School activitiesWhat won’t change: the quality and warm energy of our team remain at the heart of everything we do. If anything changes, it’s simply the packaging.A vision for the futureWith SPINIKO, the company takes the next step, preparing to expand its network of partners and introduce innovative turnkey team building concepts for organizations of all sizes.Since day one, our mission has been simple: bring people together and have fun. We’re thrilled to continue entertaining you for another 10 years, now with a refreshed, modern brand.About SPINIKOSPINIKO, founded in 2015 in Montreal, leads team building by delivering event entertainment experiences and game rental solutions that help organizations improve communication and collaboration. SPINIKO operates from Montreal and Toronto, delivers human centered activities that strengthen workplace cohesion, and continues the mission first launched under the original name JEUX SPIN.

