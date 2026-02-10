Stone Street Launches Global Creative Platform Connecting Photographers and Videographers with Clients Worldwide

The Stone Street Logo

Stone Street is a global app built to connect photo/video professionals with clients, brands, businesses, and agencies worldwide.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stone Street, a newly launched global creative discovery and booking platform, is redefining how photographers and videographers connect with clients, brands, businesses, and agencies worldwide. Founded by industry veteran Stephanie Stephenson, who brings more than 14 years of experience, the app is designed to support both creatives and clients through increased visibility, transparency, and streamlined tools.Stone Street was created to address challenges on both sides of the creative marketplace.For visual professionals, those challenges often include limited discoverability, inconsistent access to work, and reliance on social media or web algorithms to be found.For clients, finding the right creative can be equally difficult — involving scattered searches, cold inquiries, unclear pricing, and time-consuming outreach across multiple platforms.While the platform has only recently launched publicly, Stone Street is already growing across the globe, with new creatives and clients joining daily. The CEO sends a light reminder that some areas may take longer to populate but they heavily welcome referring your friends and fellow professionals so the connections can continue to flourish! Building a community takes a village.The platform supports a wide range of photography and videography needs, including weddings, family portraits, headshots, corporate and branding imagery, drone footage, product photography, commercial campaigns, video production and much more.Clients can discover talent through a simplified search experience that emphasizes niche, location, and budget, helping them identify the right fit more efficiently and with greater clarity.Stone Street also includes a public casting calls feature, designed to support both clients and creatives. Clients can post project opportunities and receive applications from relevant creatives, while photographers and videographers can also post casting calls when seeking collaborators such as second shooters, assistants, or additional crew for client work.In addition, the platform features an interactive location scouting map that allows users to discover and share photoshoot locations within their area. Users can explore recommended locations, learn about permit requirements, identify hidden gems, and contribute insights by posting and rating locations to help others.For creatives, Stone Street provides tools to build portfolios, view and respond to casting calls, track bookings and revenue, and gain visibility with both local and international clients. For businesses, brands, agencies, and individuals, the platform offers a centralized way to discover talent, post projects, and book professionals with greater confidence and transparency.Stone Street is actively expanding its feature set to support modern creative workflows. Upcoming releases include travel boards, designed to help traveling creatives share availability and destinations, along with additional tools focused on project planning and collaboration.“Stone Street is being built as a full creative ecosystem,” said Stephenson, Founder of Stone Street. “We’re focused on saving clients time and uncertainty while giving creatives a more sustainable way to be discovered and booked. The goal is a platform where discovery feels intentional, connection is easier, and both sides can thrive.”Stone Street is committed to continuous development, introducing new features regularly based on community needs. The platform’s long-term vision is to support a global creative economy where photographers and videographers can build sustainable careers while clients access a variety-packed pool of talent more efficientlyStone Street is available now on major app stores:App Name: Stone StreetPlease submit question and feedback tostonestreetsyndicate@gmail.comWe would love to help in any way we can!

Stone Street Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.