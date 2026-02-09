Trombone Shorty Brings GRAMMY-nominated album to Bridges Auditorium March 21

Mabel Shaw Bridges Auditorium in Claremont, CA Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue play at Bridges on March 21

New Orleans jazz icon headlines Claremont’s iconic stage

Bringing an artist of Trombone Shorty’s caliber to Bridges, especially during a milestone moment in his career, is exactly what our venue was built for.” — Matt Pavey, Director of Programming, Bridges Auditorium

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off performance and presentation roles at the 2026 GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, four-time GRAMMY nominee Trombone Shorty and his band Orleans Avenue will be bringing their electrifying fusion of jazz, funk, soul, and R&B to Bridges Auditorium in Claremont on March 21.

The 2022 GRAMMY winner will be spotlighting his Second Line Sunday album that earned the New Orleans icon his 2026 GRAMMY nomination.

Trombone Shorty, born Troy Andrews, has built a reputation for his dynamic, high-energy performances and collaborations. A cultural ambassador for New Orleans music, Shorty has collaborated with artists across genres and continues to push the sound of his hometown onto the global stage. He has performed at major festivals like Bonnaroo and the New Orleans Jazz Festival, has headlined Red Rocks and the Hollywood Bowl, and has even performed at the White House during the Obama administration.

“Bringing an artist of Trombone Shorty’s caliber to Bridges, especially during a milestone moment in his career, is exactly what our venue was built for,” said Matt Pavey, Director of Programming for Bridges Auditorium. “This show fits right in with our mission to present world-class performers on an iconic local stage where people can experience music that’s shaping our culture.”

Bridges Auditorium offers free parking, reasonable concession pricing and outstanding customer service. Tickets are on sale now at pomona.edu/bridges.

About Bridges Auditorium

For more than 93 years the Mabel Shaw Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College in Claremont, California, has welcomed audiences to its stunning 2,400-seat venue – a stage that has hosted some of the most celebrated performers of their time, including Taylor Swift, Ella Fitzgerald, Willie Nelson, John Legend, and more. A true landmark of artistry and community spirit, Bridges Auditorium remains a setting where audiences experience the very best in music, theatre, and live performance.

For more information and a full schedule of upcoming performances, visit pomona.edu/bridges or follow the venue @bridgesauditorium.

Check out Trombone Shorty!

