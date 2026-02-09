New Fantasy Novel The Realm of Ruin Introduces a Dark World Where Survival Is Only the Beginning

The Realm of Ruin by Carson Zan Hughes

Author Carson Zan Hughes launches a gripping tale of exile, monsters, and transformation in a land that tests who you are, and what you are willing to lose

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a striking new addition to contemporary fantasy, author Carson Zan Hughes invites readers into a brutal and unforgiving world with his novel, The Realm of Ruin. Blending action, mystery, and emotional depth, the book explores what happens to those the world casts aside, and what they must become in order to endure.

The Realm of Ruin is where people are sent when the world no longer wants them. For Nyla, a hunter torn from her family, and Jester, a bold teenager who refuses to give up, it is a sentence few ever escape. When their village is attacked, the two barely survive, only to find themselves thrust into a land filled with monsters, magic, and secrets no one dares to talk about.

As Nyla and Jester struggle to adapt, they are recruited by a monster hunting guild that survives on equal parts courage and desperation. Led by Dice, a leader who smiles too much for someone always risking death, the guild throws them into battles against creatures most people would never dare to imagine, let alone face.

But surviving is not enough. As Nyla and Jester go deeper into the Realm, they begin to uncover a darker truth. The monsters are not the only danger, and the Realm of Ruin is not just a prison for the unwanted. It is a proving ground, a harsh test designed to strip people down and force them to confront who they truly are.

Hughes wrote The Realm of Ruin to explore identity, resilience, and transformation under extreme pressure. At its core, the novel asks what it means to become something more when everything familiar has been taken away.

The book will resonate with readers who enjoy character driven fantasy, morally complex worlds, and stories where courage is forged through hardship. Nyla and Jester's journey is one of pain and perseverance, of chosen bonds, and of the difficult sacrifices that shape who we become when there is no easy way forward.

The book is now available -secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0cfzHQ9s

