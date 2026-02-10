Trialt Announces Strategic Partnership with Medrio to Enhance Clinical Data Management CRO Services Via EDC Offering

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trialt, a global clinical research organization (CRO) specializing in biostatistics, statistical programming, data management, and medical writing, today announced a strategic partnership with Medrio, a global leader in clinical trial technology. The partnership will significantly strengthen Trialt’s clinical data management capabilities by integrating Medrio’s trusted Electronic Data Capture (EDC) software into Trialt’s solution offerings.

According to Precedence Research, the clinical data management industry is projected to more than double between this year and 2034, expected to reach USD 8.9 billion. Through Trialt’s collaboration with Medrio, clients will benefit from more seamless and scalable clinical data collection to support sponsors, CROs, and study teams through:

● Real-time clinical trial data access

● Mid-study changes with zero downtime

● An easy-to-learn and fast-to-deploy environment

“We are proud to partner with a leader in the clinical data management technology space, especially at a time when data integrity and usability have become increasingly important to successful clinical trials,” said Yaroslav Sud, VP of Biometrics at Trialt. “Our goal is always to maintain the streamlined, user-friendly experience that Trialt is known for. Working closely with Medrio elevates our data management offering and positions Trialt to support more complex and data-intensive studies.”

Medrio is widely recognized for its flexible, intuitive EDC platform, trusted by clinical research teams globally to manage high-quality trial data efficiently. Their EDC software combines an intuitive user interface, seamless online and offline data capture capabilities, and comprehensive data management in a single solution.

“At Medrio, our mission has always been to make clinical trial data collection easier, faster, and more reliable,” said Mike Lewis, Chief Revenue Officer, Medrio. “Trialt shares that vision, and together we will enable research teams to operate with greater clinical data confidence and reduced operational burden that often slows clinical trials down.”

Trialt’s clinical data management capabilities include:

● Data Design & Collection, including eCRF design and database programming, data validation and edit checks, data entry personnel training, and data collection and capture

● Data Processing & Quality, including data cleaning and reporting, external data reconciliation, medical coding

● FSP support, including scalable clinical data management teams with global coverage and the flexibility to adapt to your program’s size, timelines, and therapeutic focus.

To learn more about Trialt’s clinical data management services, request a call at https://trialt.com/clinical-data-management.

About Trialt

Trialt is the trusted CRO partner for biostatistics, statistical programming, data management, and medical writing. With expert teams across eight countries and deep engineering roots, we deliver tailored solutions designed to move trials forward and produce measurable results. Named “Company of the Year – Pharmaceutical Industry” in the 2025 International Business Awards, sponsors turn to Trialt to scale complex programs, recover at-risk studies, and meet critical timelines with confidence. Learn more at www.trialt.com.

About Medrio

Trusted by sponsors, CROs, and sites worldwide, Medrio aims to improve 100 million lives through faster, more efficient, and secure clinical trials. Our company provides eClinical software including CDMS/EDC, eCOA/ePRO, eConsent, and RTSM. Medrio’s technologies enable the capture of quality clinical trial data and optimize workflows for regulatory readiness. With two decades of experience, we provide guidance to the industry’s leading innovators, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostics, animal health, and more. Experience the power of Medrio and realize the full potential of your clinical operations and outcomes. For more information, visit www.medrio.com.

Media Contact

For Trialt: Don F. McLean, +1-734-716-4182

For Medrio: Dana Perotti, dperotti@medrio.com, +1-908-578-1774



