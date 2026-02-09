New Book Examines The Rule Of Law In Modern Peacekeeping And The Rising Civilian Toll In Contemporary Warfare

Author Simon Eyong

Prof. Dr. Simon Eyong Eyong delivers an in-depth legal analysis of global peacekeeping missions & the need to strengthen civilian protections in conflict zones.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Would Crimes in Today's International Law: Custodians of the Law as Perpetrators opens a timely and authoritative examination of modern warfare and the failures of international legal systems meant to protect civilian populations. In this latest work, Prof. Dr. Simon Eyong Eyong presents The Rule of Law in International Peacekeeping Mission in Modern Warfare: With Civilian Population as Victims, a comprehensive study analyzing how international law governs peacekeeping missions and where those frameworks fall short.

Rooted in rigorous scholarship, the book offers a sweeping overview of the legal instruments that shape peacekeeping operations, from foundational treaties and conventions to evolving international protocols. Prof. Dr. Eyong Eyong explores both historical precedents and contemporary missions, illuminating the legal obligations, operational challenges, and ethical dilemmas faced by nations and organizations tasked with maintaining peace amid escalating armed conflict.

Drawing from real-world case studies, the author underscores a stark reality: despite decades of legal development, civilians remain disproportionately affected by warfare. The book evaluates how peacekeeping forces interpret and apply the rule of law on the ground, exposing systemic gaps that allow for widespread violations of human rights from forced displacement to indiscriminate violence. This analysis calls for renewed accountability, legal reform, and stronger mechanisms to protect vulnerable civilian populations.

The inspiration for the work stems from Prof. Dr. Eyong Eyong's extensive engagement in international law and human rights discourse. Motivated by persistent tragedies witnessed across global conflict zones, he seeks to provide a legal and ethical roadmap for policymakers, scholars, military leaders, and humanitarian actors striving to improve peacekeeping outcomes.

The Rule of Law in International Peacekeeping Mission in Modern Warfare is intended for academics, practitioners, students of international law, and global policymakers. Its insights offer vital guidance for institutions working to strengthen international norms and design peacekeeping strategies that prioritize the protection and dignity of civilians.

Prof. Dr. Simon Eyong Eyong brings extensive expertise in public international law, human rights, and conflict studies.

