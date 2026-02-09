'Healing Sanctuary' Offers A Compassionate Roadmap To Peace For Those Recovering From Church Hurt

Secure Your Future: A Millennial’s Guide to Basic Estate Planning and Financial Freedom Healing Sanctuary: Finding Peace After Church Hurt

Tiffany C. Jacobs delivers a faith-centered guide that validates spiritual wounds, restores hope, and helps readers rebuild trust without walking away from God.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiffany C. Jacobs addresses one of the most painful and rarely discussed realities within faith communities in her book, Healing Sanctuary: Finding Peace After Church Hurt. Written from lived experience and grounded in Scripture, the book speaks to believers who have been wounded in the very place meant to offer refuge, healing, and love. With empathy, clarity, and a redemptive focus, Jacobs offers readers a path forward that honors their pain while guiding them toward restoration.

Church hurt can be devastating precisely because it occurs in a space where people expect safety, support, and spiritual care. Healing Sanctuary confronts the many ways these wounds can form, including betrayal by leadership, judgment from fellow believers, exclusion from ministry, favoritism, spiritual abuse, and the quiet suffering that often follows. Rather than minimizing these experiences or urging readers to simply move on, Jacobs validates the depth of the harm and creates room for honest acknowledgement.

Throughout the book, Jacobs gently leads readers through the process of healing, beginning with naming the wound and recognizing its impact. She explores why church hurt cuts so deeply and why it is often ignored or rarely discussed, even when it is common. By addressing unhealthy leadership patterns, silence, and the lack of accountability that can enable ongoing harm, she helps readers identify root causes and begin separating what happened to them from what God intends for them.

The inspiration behind Healing Sanctuary is rooted in Jacobs's desire to help believers recover their peace without abandoning their faith. This is not a book that encourages walking away from God. Instead, it helps readers distinguish human failure from divine truth and reclaim their relationship with the One who remains faithful even when people fall short. With biblical insight and practical wisdom, Jacobs shows that healing is not a betrayal of the church, and that truth-telling can be part of restoration.

With its compassionate tone and clear direction, Healing Sanctuary offers hope to anyone who has left church feeling broken instead of restored. Tiffany C. Jacobs reminds readers that God still heals, even when His people fall short, and that peace is possible after spiritual pain when the journey is met with honesty, wisdom, and grace.

About the Author's Previous Work In 2024, Jacobs published Secure Your Future: A Millennial's Guide to Basic Estate Planning and Financial Freedom, a practical and accessible resource designed to help readers understand the essentials of estate planning and long-term financial security. Written in a conversational tone, the book demystifies topics such as wills, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, and proactive financial planning, empowering readers of any age to protect their legacy and make confident decisions about their future.

The book is available on Amazon here: https://a.co/d/0gDFYiiw

The book Healing Sanctuary: Finding Peace After Church Hurt is now available. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/dY1yCz8

