New Novel Becoming Alice Again Examines Power, Silence, and a Woman’s Reckoning in Silicon Valley

Pulitzer Center award-winning novelist Glynnis Hayward delivers a gripping psychological drama about ambition, betrayal, and reclaiming one’s voice.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Glynnis Hayward returns with Becoming Alice Again, a sharp and emotionally charged novel that examines power, moral conflict, and the cost of long held silence. Set against the high pressure world of Silicon Valley, the story follows a woman whose life changes in an instant when she uncovers information that forces her to confront both her marriage and her own sense of identity.

Garth Madsen has money, ambition, and a ruthless drive that have made him a Silicon Valley power player. Yet behind the gleam of his success, cracks are forming. After Garth is admitted to Good Samaritan Hospital, his wife, Alice, is shaken when she enters his office and discovers something that will change her life, and his, forever. The discovery becomes the catalyst for a reckoning that neither of them can avoid.

For Alice, the moment marks a turning point. After years of silence, she is torn between saying nothing and making a stand, a choice with the power to rewrite her future. As she weighs the cost of speaking up, she begins to reclaim the voice she set aside long ago. Her journey becomes one of self determination, as she considers what it means to step out of the shadows, name what she knows, and reshape the story she has been living.

What distinguishes Becoming Alice Again is its unflinching exploration of power dynamics within marriage and within a culture that rewards results at any cost. Hayward does not offer easy answers. Instead, she presents characters whose choices carry real consequences, and she captures the ways silence can become a form of survival, even as breaking it can be both terrifying and transformative.

Glynnis Hayward is a Pulitzer Center award winning writer who grew up in South Africa and now lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. A member of PEN South Africa, she has been recognized by the Commonwealth Journal of Literature alongside notable South African authors. Her previous novel, A Labyrinth of Secrets, was a finalist in the Story Trade Awards, which honors craft, excellence, and innovation in fiction, and it was also a winner at the International Impact Book Awards.

