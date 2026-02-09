Sona to Attend AIUM Advanced Ultrasound Seminar for OB & GYN

Sona company logo Screenshot of the Sona mobile app delivering ultrasound images directly to a patient’s phone. Sona integrates seamlessly into the ultrasound experience, supporting patient satisfaction without adding workflow for providers.

Sona will attend the AIUM Advanced Ultrasound Seminar in Orlando, engaging with sonographers and physicians on secure digital ultrasound sharing.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sona , a HIPAA-compliant ultrasound image-sharing platform for healthcare providers and expectant families, announced it will attend the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) 49th Annual Greenbaum-Kremkau Advanced Ultrasound Seminar: OB & GYN in Orlando, Florida.The Greenbaum-Kremkau Advanced Ultrasound Seminar is attended primarily by sonographers and physicians and is focused on advanced education in obstetric and gynecologic ultrasound. The program emphasizes clinical skill development, including fetal growth assessment, evaluation of multiple gestations, and identification of gynecologic pathologies, with both in-person and virtual learning opportunities.Sona’s participation reflects growing interest from OB/GYN practices in secure, patient-friendly ways to deliver ultrasound images and video digitally. The platform enables providers to send selected ultrasound images and clips directly from the ultrasound machine to patients’ mobile devices in a HIPAA-compliant format, reducing reliance on physical media or unsecured communication channels.“As practices continue to focus on improving the patient experience without disrupting clinical workflows, digital ultrasound sharing has become an important consideration,” said Ellen Murphy, Founder and CEO of Sona. “AIUM provides a valuable opportunity to connect with sonographers and physicians and better understand how technology can support both clinical teams and the families they care for.”Sona reports continued adoption across multiple U.S. states as OB/GYN practices integrate digital ultrasound sharing into routine prenatal care. The company’s approach prioritizes compliance, ease of implementation, and minimal operational burden, without entering diagnostic interpretation or clinical decision-making.

