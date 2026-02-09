Fenix Announces HM55R RENEGADE Headlamp, Part of New High-Performance Product Line

HM55R RENEGADE Headlamp Only at Fenix Lighting - HM55R RENEGADE HM55R RENEGADE Headlamp - Orange Fenix RENEGADE Line

The new, exclusive HM55R RENEGADE features1200 lumens, triple-LED output, and ultra-lightweight construction in three color options.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting announces the HM55R RENEGADE Headlamp , an exclusive U.S. headlamp featuring a triple-LED system designed to deliver maximum output in a compact, lightweight package.Part of Fenix's new RENEGADE line , the HM55R was developed for users who demand reliability, intuitive operation, and uncompromising performance from their gear. Every RENEGADE light is shaped by real user feedback and practical use cases, with features selected for purpose rather than excess. From output and runtime to controls and durability, RENEGADE delivers dependable performance when it matters most.The HM55R RENEGADE features a triple-output system with three independent light sources: spotlight for distance, floodlight for wide-area coverage, and red light to preserve night vision. Its maximum output reaches 1200 lumens with a beam distance of 574 feet (175 meters) and is equipped with ten lighting modes: four spotlight levels, three floodlight levels, and three red light levels, allowing users to choose illumination for specific tasks.Weighing just 3.7 ounces (105 grams) including battery and headband, the HM55R RENEGADE is engineered for extended wear during camping, trail running, fishing, and professional work. The large, glove-friendly side switch enables simple operation in any conditions.The headlamp is powered by the included ARB-L18-1600 rechargeable battery, offering runtimes up to 120 hours on lower outputs. The inner waterproof USB Type-C charging port provides fast, secure recharging in approximately 2.5 hours. IP68 waterproof and dust-proof protection, combined with 2-meter impact resistance, ensures reliable operation in harsh conditions.The HM55R RENEGADE is available in three colors: black, OD green, and orange topo, only available at fenixlighting.com and select U.S. retailers. The headlamp utilizes one Luminus SST25 LED, one Luminus SST20V-Ra90 LED, and one 1414 red LED, each with a 50,000-hour lifespan.The Fenix HM55R RENEGADE Headlamp is in stock and can be ordered online through fenixlighting.com.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

Fenix HM55R RENEGADE Headlamp - Purpose Built Performance - 1200 Lumens

