New Wave Loans Funds Construction Loan for Feldman Companies Self-Storage Development in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Wave Loans announced that it has provided a construction loan to support The Feldman Companies’ development of a new self-storage facility in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The facility, part of Feldman’s expanding self-storage portfolio, reflects growing demand for modern storage solutions in South Florida’s dynamic real-estate market.The financing, structured to meet the unique needs of this institutional-quality development, underscores New Wave Loans’ commitment to delivering creative capital solutions for developers and operators in the self-storage sector. The project will feature climate-controlled storage units with advanced amenities and is expected to contribute to the growing inventory of high-performing storage assets throughout the region.About New Wave LoansNew Wave Loans is a private lending firm offering fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions for real-estate acquisitions, refinancing, construction, and repositioning projects across the United States. The firm specializes in transactions fast Florida construction loans, certainty of execution, and customized lending structures for Miami and Florida borrowers.About The Feldman CompaniesThe Feldman Companies is a commercial real-estate developer specializing in self-storage facilities throughout the United States. With more than two decades of experience, the firm has developed and managed millions of square feet of institutional-quality storage projects, and continues to grow its pipeline of climate-controlled assets.Media ContactFor New Wave Loans:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.