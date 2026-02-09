Governor, Senate President, House Majority Leader, Multnomah County Chair, City of Portland Leaders Issue Statement in Support of ‘Oregon’s Arena’

Moda Center is a critical economic and cultural hub for Oregon responsible for an estimated $670 million in annual regional economic impact, nearly 4,500 jobs, and more than 240 days of sports, community, and entertainment programming every year.

Renovating "Oregon's Arena" would make Moda Center a world-class destination for events and cement the arena as a key piece of revitalization in the Lower Albina neighborhood.

In response to today’s introduction of Senate Bill 1501, which sets the framework for the state to develop a multi-jurisdictional agreement to renovate "Oregon's Arena," Governor Tina Kotek, Senate President Rob Wagner, House Majority Leader Ben Bowman, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, and Portland City Council President Jamie Dunphy issued the following joint statement in support of the Oregon’s Arena:

“The key to ensuring Portland remains Rip City for years to come is a significant renovation of Moda Center, the oldest venue where the NBA plays that has not undergone a major renovation. We must invest in this publicly-owned, community asset that serves as an economic engine for our state and brings millions of Oregonians and other visitors together each year for concerts, family shows, and community events.

“This is so much bigger than basketball. A renovation of Moda Center will ensure our largest city, and therefore the state, can be competitive in attracting stops for national concert tours, as well as future marquee athletic events like the NCAA Women’s Final Four, which Portland will proudly host in 2030.

“The City of Portland, State of Oregon, and Multnomah County are fully aligned on the need to act now to modernize Moda Center and secure the Blazers’ long-term future here.

“We have worked together to craft a bill to support a renovation that reinvests revenue generated by Moda Center back into the arena and utilizes other existing revenue sources to preserve this vital community asset without creating new tax burdens for Oregonians. As we vet this proposal in a full public process, we are confident that lawmakers of all backgrounds and party affiliations can agree: Keeping the Blazers in Portland for years to come is a top priority for our economy.

“In good times and bad, win or lose, Oregonians stick together. We are defined by work ethic and grit, substance over flash, determination in the face of adversity.

“After more than 50 years, the Blazers are at the center of our state’s identity. Let’s cement their future in Portland and invest in an economic asset that benefits Oregonians statewide. Game on.”

