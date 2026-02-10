New Report from Chesapeake Foot & Ankle Institute Sheds Light on Foot Numbness

The report outlines what foot numbness means and when to seek care from a podiatrist.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The specialists at the Chesapeake Foot & Ankle Institute in Vienna, VA , are proud to announce the release of a timely and informative new report, “ Numbness in Your Feet? A Podiatrist Explains Causes and Treatment Options .” The report offers readers a deep dive into this often misunderstood symptom affecting foot health and explains possible causes, warning signs, and how podiatric care can help.Foot numbness may begin as a fleeting sensation, which some describe as a “pins and needles” feeling, after sitting too long. But for many people, it can become persistent or recurrent, indicating an underlying condition that deserves attention. The new report outlines these potential causes in clear, accessible language so readers can better understand what’s happening beneath their feet.“Our feet are the foundation of daily movement,” said Dr. Shruti A. Patel , podiatrist at Chesapeake Foot & Ankle Institute. “When sensations like numbness develop, it can be unsettling. This report helps people understand the common factors that contribute to that loss of feeling and highlights effective treatment options. Knowing when to take the next step with a podiatrist can make all the difference in preventing further discomfort or injury.”Highlights from the ReportThe comprehensive guide begins by describing what foot numbness feels like. This includes the “pins and needles” feeling, but may also be described as tingling or a reduced sense of touch. It also outlines how these sensations differ from ordinary pressure-related “falls asleep” feelings.From there, it explores common causes for chronic foot numbness. It looks at a look at a wide range of conditions, including weather-related issues like frostbite, inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, and even long-term alcohol use that can damage nerve health.Importantly, it outlines when to start paying attention. It provides guidance on recognizing when occasional numbness crosses a threshold into something more significant, motivating a conversation with a healthcare provider.An Important ConversationFatigue, injury, chronic conditions, and even lifestyle factors can all impact foot sensation. Persistent numbness can affect balance, mobility, and overall comfort. This elevates the risk of falls or unnoticed injuries. By explaining these issues in plain terms, Chesapeake Foot & Ankle Institute aims to empower readers with practical knowledge and encourage early intervention where appropriate.The report is especially timely as more people seek reliable information on nerve health and foot care. Rather than dismissing numbness as a benign quirk, this new resource underscores the importance of understanding why it occurs and when professional help can provide relief and improve outcomes.Access the Full Report“Numbness in Your Feet? A Podiatrist Explains Causes and Treatment Options” is now available on the Chesapeake Foot & Ankle Institute website. Readers can visit the site to access the full report and links to additional resources on foot and ankle health.Those interested in more information are encouraged to contact the Chesapeake Foot & Ankle Institute directly.

