RED PHONE BOOTH SLATED TO OPEN IN JUNE 2026 IN DOWNTOWN DURHAM

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Phone Booth , the nationally acclaimed 1920s Prohibition-inspired cocktail lounge, is officially set to open its highly anticipated Downtown Durham location in June 2026. As the brand’s first North Carolina venue and seventh nationwide, Red Phone Booth Durham will introduce an elevated speakeasy experience to the Bull City, blending rare spirits, premium products and immersive design into one unforgettable destination.The Durham location will be locally owned and operated by entrepreneurs Dr. Ralph Mensah and Dr. Michael Thomas, who bring a refined, hospitality-driven vision to the community. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Known for its discreet entry through a restored London red phone booth, Red Phone Booth transports guests back to the glamour of the Prohibition era. Inside, members discover a sophisticated hideaway offering world-class service, curated ambiance and a rare spirits collection designed for true connoisseurs. Red Phone Booth currently operates acclaimed locations in Atlanta (Downtown and Buckhead), Nashville, Dallas, Miami, with Tampa opening soon. Under parent company Roaring Franchises, the brand continues to expand with a reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences supported by a proven, upscale hospitality model.﻿“With Durham’s creative energy, walkable downtown and culture of innovation, it’s the perfect home for Red Phone Booth,” said Stephen de Haan, Founder of Red Phone Booth Hospitality and Roaring Franchises. “The city’s mix of universities, technology and vibrant nightlife provides the ideal backdrop for our immersive Prohibition-era experience. We’re excited to partner with Ralph and Michael as we introduce something truly special to Durham.”Red Phone Booth raises the bar in luxury nightlife, featuring a menu of 400+ premium spirits, including rare bourbon, whiskey, tequila and Japanese whisky. Cocktails are crafted with 100% fresh-squeezed juices, double reverse-osmosis ice, made-to-order garnishes and house tinctures and bitters. Members also enjoy exclusive tasting events with industry experts and rare bottle showcases. Guests can pair their drinks with Italian-inspired small plates and freshly made Neapolitan pizzas, designed for sharing and savoring.Design is a signature of the brand. Red Phone Booth Durham will feature a clandestine, old-world aesthetic with a honey onyx bar, intimate fireplaces, custom Italian leather seating, and a private Mafia Room for events. Guests will also experience hand-painted ceilings and fine art by renowned artist Christian Waggoner (Star Wars / Lucas Arts), creating a space that feels cinematic, warm and transportive.From discreet entry and vintage décor to handcrafted cocktails and premium products, Red Phone Booth Durham is poised to become one of the city’s most sought-after destinations for professionals, enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a one-of-a-kind nightlife experience.As excitement builds toward opening day, Red Phone Booth Durham is now accepting an exclusive number of memberships and beginning its hiring process for hospitality professionals who want to be part of one of the country’s most exclusive lounge concepts. For more information, use the links below.Membership Information: https://redphoneboothmembers.com/join/durham/membership/ Employment Opportunities: https://www.redphonebooth.com/jobs ﻿ABOUT RED PHONE BOOTH:Red Phone Booth is an award-winning luxury speakeasy concept that transports guests to the elegance and intrigue of the 1920s Prohibition era. With a hidden entrance through a restored London red phone booth, each location invites members and their guests into a meticulously curated environment featuring vintage-inspired décor, plush leather seating, intimate lighting, and an atmosphere of timeless sophistication.The venue also hosts exclusive tasting events led by top industry experts, offering members unique access to rare spirits and curated pairings. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Red Phone Booth delivers more than just a night out, it offers an immersive, elevated experience defined by exceptional service, refined ambiance and meticulous attention to detail. Whether relaxing with colleagues or celebrating a special occasion, Red Phone Booth sets the gold standard for modern luxury nightlife.For brand information, visit www.RedPhoneBooth.com Red Phone Booth - Durham - 125 Orange St, Durham, NC 27701

