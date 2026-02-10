Radarsign Recognized as a 2025 Best of Georgia Winner in Manufacturing

Award highlights Radarsign’s leadership, innovation, and commitment to safer roadways across Georgia and beyond.

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radarsign™, the industry leader in radar speed signs and traffic calming technology, has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Winner by the Georgia Business Journal in the ‘Other Manufacturers’ category. Fewer than 10 percent of Georgia companies receive this designation each year, making this honor a significant milestone for the organization.The Best of Georgia Awards highlight standout manufacturers, products, and service providers that demonstrate exceptional value and impact across the state. Winners are determined through public voting, making this recognition a direct reflection of customer trust and Radarsign’s growing presence in the traffic safety industry.This recognition comes at an important time for Radarsign. As the company continues to grow and expand its traffic calming ecosystem, the award strengthens brand credibility and supports its long-term strategy. Paired with its Georgia Madecertification, this win reinforces Radarsign’s commitment to quality manufacturing, innovation, and community impact, while signaling strong confidence in the company’s direction moving forward.“Being named a Best of Georgia winner is a powerful validation of our strategic growth and the work we have planned ahead,” said Nicole Summerlin, Director of Marketing at Radarsign. “Our product line is expanding to meet the evolving needs of municipalities, schools, and public safety agencies. This award strengthens our momentum and supports our continued push to deliver a broader, smarter, and more connected suite of traffic calming solutions.”As roadway safety concerns rise nationwide, communities are looking for reliable, scalable tools that address speeding and pedestrian risk while staying budget-conscious. Earning a Best of Georgia designation further solidifies Radarsign as a trusted partner for agencies navigating these challenges, strengthening customer confidence and supporting the company’s long-term mission to provide practical, proven traffic calming solutions.“This recognition means a great deal to our entire team,” said Ken Bass, CEO of Radarsign. “Every product that leaves our facility reflects the dedication of the people who build it and the trust of the customers who rely on it. Winning a Best of Georgia award affirms the quality of our work today and motivates us as we continue to grow our capabilities. Most importantly, it shows our customers that they are choosing solutions built with care, expertise, and long-term impact in mind.”About Radarsign™: For 20+ years, Radarsign™ has led the industry as the original manufacturer of armored radar speed signs. Built for durability and proven to reduce speeding, our products now include school zone flashing beacons and flashing LED warning signs, such as the new Solar LED Flashing Stop Sign. Engineered for longevity and fully compliant with the MUTCD 11th Edition, Radarsign is proudly manufactured through the Georgia Madeprocess. Trusted by municipalities, schools, neighborhoods, and U.S. military bases across North America and Puerto Rico, Radarsign's mission is to make roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.Learn more at www.radarsign.com

