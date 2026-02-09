The Standard Salon renovates it's Roseville location, announces 2026 apprenticeships and new luxury hair extensions line

Stylists from The Standard Salon pose together in a playful team portrait, highlighting the salon’s luxury, client-focused brand and growth in Roseville, California. Christy Sepulveda, founder and owner of The Standard Salon, poses for a professional portrait as the Roseville luxury hair salon marks its third anniversary and announces 2026 plans. A stylist from The Standard Salon poses with a blow dryer in a studio portrait, reflecting the salon’s polished, luxury brand and professional hair-service focus in Roseville, California. A stylist from The Standard Salon poses with finishing spray in a studio portrait, reflecting the salon’s polished, luxury hair-service focus in Roseville, California. The Standard Salon team poses together in a studio portrait, highlighting the Roseville luxury hair salon’s professional staff and client-focused approach as it enters its third year in Placer County.

How Christy Sepulveda is reshaping the hair experience through her Placer County luxury salon

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Standard Salon a premier destination for hand-tied extensions and bespoke lived-in color in Placer County, California, has completed renovations at its Roseville location as it marks its third anniversary, according to founder and owner Christy Sepulveda. The salon also announced plans for a high-end stylist apprenticeship program and a forthcoming line of luxury hair extensions in 2026.“We’re putting spark into the salon,” Sepulveda says. “We started off as a second-generation hair salon that we’ve transformed into something that feels like our own.”Recent renovations included new floors, enriching decor, reconfigured walls and doorways, expanded back-of-house space, renovated and enhanced lavatories, custom cabinetry, and architectural elements connecting the salon floor to the break room. Outdated fluorescent lighting was removed and replaced with precision-designed specialized lighting for professional hair services, providing the highest level of customer-first experience through the relaxing effects of cutting-edge ambient illumination and lighting technologies. This updated illumination also ensures color accuracy for dimensional blonding and complex color corrections.“We wanted the building to represent how we do hair and what we’re about,” Sepulveda says. “Visually, it now matches what clients can expect from their experience.”But the renovations are just one of many changes planned for 2026.Owner Christy Sepulveda has also teased an exclusive line of hair extensions for 2026, sourced from the highest-quality hair extensions in the marketplace today. Sepulveda doesn’t stop there for the new year. The Standard Salon will also be adding a high-end stylist apprenticeship program for the Placer County area, helping individuals who are interested in entering the hair industry through an alternative route to traditional beauty school. The advantage of the apprenticeship is the ability to gain real life, relevant work experience side by side with the best stylists in the industry.The apprenticeship program will also be open to military veterans. Sepulveda, whose father served as a Navy pilot and whose family has a strong military background, saw this as a natural opportunity to support veterans transitioning into a new career.For Sepulveda a luxury salon experience lies in both the clients and the stylists, as much as the salon atmosphere. Sepulveda says what differentiates the philosophy of The Standard from other salons isn’t just about making people’s hair look outstanding, but make hair feel refined.“Style comes second to the integrity of the hair. We specialize in bond-building and moisture-rich restorative treatments that elevate the quality of our hair services.” The Standard Salon has always embodied the notion that their Roseville clientele see their hair health as an investment, not just as a stylistic choice. They utilize molecular hair repair (like K18 or Olaplex) and bond-building treatments to ensure the hair retains its structural integrity.Many first-time clients reportedly arrive after difficult experiences. For the team of stylists, the most meaningful moments are when new clients display visible signs of confidence about their hair.One longtime client stated, “I don’t even know where to begin with Christy because she has been so much more than just a hairstylist to me. She’s one of the few people I fully trust with my hair because she absolutely exceeded anything I could’ve dreamed of. My full highlight came out flawless, and it made me feel like the most confident version of myself. She literally gave me my dream hair.”Christy Sepulveda brings 18 years of experience to The Standard, but her start in hairstyling began in high school. She taught herself hair extensions, while word-of-mouth referrals spread quickly. Even Sepulveda's own stylist saw her natural ability and urged her to enroll in beauty school.When asked about her decision to finally open the Roseville salon three years ago, Sepulveda says it never felt like a risk. She already had loyal clients, and The Standard was the next step in her journey as a stylist. It let her build the salon she’d always wanted when she started The Standard Salon’s journey, 18 years ago.About The Standard Salon:The Standard Salon is a luxury hair salon in Roseville, California (Placer County), founded in 2023 by owner and hairstylist Christy Sepulveda. The salon specializes in bespoke lived-in color, dimensional blonding, balayage, color correction, and luxury hand-tied hair extensions, with a hair-integrity-first approach and client-focused consultations. The Standard Salon serves Roseville and the greater Placer County area, delivering refined, high-end results designed for healthy grow-out and long-term confidence. Learn more or book a consultation on our website!About Christy Sepulveda:Christy Sepulveda is the founder and owner of The Standard Salon and brings 18 years of experience in professional hair services, including lived-in color and hand-tied extension techniques. Known for precision, hair health standards, and elevated guest experience, she leads the salon’s 2026 initiatives, including an apprenticeship pathway and a new luxury extensions line.

