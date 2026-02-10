Mohr Marketing Launches 'Parent-First' Compliance Program to Solve the 'Minor Lead' Crisis in Roblox Litigation

Stop Litigating Addiction in the Roblox MDL (Watch This First) The Mohr Marketing Hard-Knock Vetting Criteria WARNING Don't Buy Mass Tort Leads Without Watching This

Buying Roblox leads for MDL-3166? Beware high volume, low compensability. "Gaming addiction" claims struggle to survive dismissal.

With MDL 3166 moving into its initial pretrial phase, firms cannot afford to build their dockets on shaky data.” — Ed Mohr

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent consolidation of the Roblox litigation into MDL 3166 (In re: Roblox Corporation Child Sexual Exploitation and Assault Litigation) in the Northern District of California, Mohr Marketing, LLC has announced a specialized expansion of its Joint Advertising Compliance Program.The initiative addresses the single biggest hurdle facing plaintiff firms in this docket: distinguishing between minor players and legally actionable parental guardians. With Judge Richard Seeborg now presiding over the coordinated proceedings, law firms are rushing to acquire cases involving child exploitation, grooming, and financial abuse. However, traditional lead generation models have flooded firms with "junk inventory"—inquiries directly from minors, unverified data, and leads acquired in violation of COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) standards."The Roblox docket presents a unique 'needle in a haystack' problem," said Ed Mohr, President of Mohr Marketing. "Most vendors are just casting a wide net, which means law firms are paying for intake teams to talk to 12-year-olds. That isn't just a waste of money; it’s a compliance nightmare. Our program is built on a 'Parent-First' architecture. We don't target the player; we target the decision-maker."A "Compliance-First" Architecture for Gaming Litigation The Joint Advertising Compliance Program for MDL 3166 utilizes three safeguards to ensure docket integrity:• Parental Verification Barriers: Unlike standard "click-to-call" campaigns, Mohr Marketing’s funnel requires multi-step age gating and parental consent verification before the data enters the law firm’s CRM.• COPPA-Compliant Targeting: Utilizing the proprietary AI WebTracker, the program identifies high-intent users based on adult search behaviors (e.g., "lawsuit for child online safety," "unauthorized game charges") rather than gaming keywords, ensuring ads reach guardians, not children.• Absolute Exclusivity: To prevent the "double-selling" rampant in mass torts, every inquiry is exclusive to the law firm advertiser, creating a clear, auditable chain of custody from the ad impression to the retainer."With MDL 3166 moving into its initial pretrial phase, firms cannot afford to build their dockets on shaky data," Mohr added. "We provide the 'Glass Pipeline'—transparent, ethical, and adult-verified."About Mohr MarketingMohr Marketing is a premier legal advertising agency specializing in high-volume case acquisition for Mass Tort and Personal Injury firms. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with rigorous ethical compliance, Mohr Marketing helps law firms scale their caseloads without compromising their professional standards.Media Contact:Ed MohrMohr Marketing, LLC1636 N Cedar Crest Blvd #345Allentown, PA 18104

Stop Litigating Addiction in the Roblox MDL Watch This First

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.